Fixed the issue where the shortcut hint would automatically appear when modifying shortcuts, even if the setting was to hide them.





Fixed the issue where the [Restart Year] option would still show the shortcut hint when shortcuts were disabled.





Fixed the issue where using the quick discard button after playing a card would duplicate the card.





Fixed the issue where cards did not activate properly under certain conditions.





Fixed various display bugs.



If you encounter an issue where all items in the game are displayed as Sunflowers and the hand cards show as question marks, please try the following solution:Right-click on RanaCard in your Steam library.Select Properties.Go to Local Files and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.