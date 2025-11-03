Hello everyone, I took a two-day break, and this time I’m bringing a small update, primarily focused on feature optimizations and preparations for some new content.



**New Additions**



1. **Combat speed-up feature** – Allows for faster combat experiences, saving time when grinding through levels.

2. **Low HP feedback** – When a character’s health is low, visual and sound effects will provide feedback, enhancing the sense of tension.



**Planned Updates**



The following content is currently in development and will be released in future versions:

- **External progression system** – Ensures that every game session yields lasting benefits, gradually strengthening the character.

- **Weapon balance optimization** – Adjustments will be made to the balance of certain weapons, allowing more weapons to shine.

- **External mini-game (2048?)** – We’re experimenting with adding a relaxing mini-game to let everyone unwind between battles.



This update is mainly in preparation for the upcoming "external progression" system. Thank you all for your patience and support!