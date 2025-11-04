New Mode “Cops and Robbers” Beta Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello players,
We’re excited to introduce the brand-new mode “Cops and Robbers” in this update!
This mode is currently in Beta, and we are testing its balance and system before the final release.
We’d love to hear your feedback and suggestions through Discord or email (contacts@nightvendors.com).
Your input will help us improve and polish the game.
Take on the role of a Cop, Robber, or Spy and complete your mission!
Cop
Protect the jewels or arrest all enemies within the time limit.
Has higher movement speed and is immune to attacks from Robbers/Spies.
(However, stun and slow effects still apply.)
Always displayed with a red nickname to other players.
Robber
Work together to steal the target number of jewels before time runs out.
Be careful not to attack your teammates or the Spy by mistake.
Can steal jewels or revive downed allies through interaction.
The Spy appears as a teammate, so stay alert!
Spy
A special role that appears only when there are 5 or more players.
Everyone is your enemy—you must steal jewels on your own.
Has a unique “Self-Revive” skill usable once while downed.
Slower at stealing jewels than Robbers, so stay hidden.
Sees Robbers as enemies, but appears as a teammate to them.
Time Limit: 5 minutes
Jewel Target: Varies by player count
※ Your role (Cop, Robber, Spy) is displayed with an icon in the character selection screen.
Choose your character and skill strategically!
Balance and Convenience Improvements
Ghost
Effects and sounds are now visible when invisibility ends.
Fried
Slightly reduced the chasing speed of the summoned chicken.
You can now escape even by walking.
Others
Fixed confusing text elements in the initial server selection window.
This update is a small patch focused on testing the new mode.
We’re actively collecting feedback on character balance, role ratio, and jewel placements.
Please share your thoughts anytime via Discord or email.
Let’s make the game better together!
-Nightvendors Studio
