3 November 2025 Build 20646388 Edited 3 November 2025 – 08:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.3.3

  1. Fixed an issue where, when shortcut key hints were set to “hidden,” editing a shortcut would still cause the hints to appear.

  2. Fixed an issue where the “[Restart This Year]” button still displayed a shortcut hint even when shortcuts were disabled.

  3. Fixed an issue where using the quick discard key after playing a card could duplicate that card.

If you encounter a problem where all items appear as Sunflowers and your hand cards show question marks, please try the following solution:
In your Steam Library, right-click “RanaCard” → Properties → Installed Files → Verify integrity of game files.

Changed files in this update

