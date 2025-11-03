V1.3.3

Fixed an issue where, when shortcut key hints were set to “hidden,” editing a shortcut would still cause the hints to appear. Fixed an issue where the “[Restart This Year]” button still displayed a shortcut hint even when shortcuts were disabled. Fixed an issue where using the quick discard key after playing a card could duplicate that card.

If you encounter a problem where all items appear as Sunflowers and your hand cards show question marks, please try the following solution:

In your Steam Library, right-click “RanaCard” → Properties → Installed Files → Verify integrity of game files.