Today's patch fixes a couple of nasty bugs, and adds some Quality of Life improvements:

Fixed: Being stuck in a menu while game was playing in the background, if your controller disconnected while you were in a menu. Thanks to Toma for reporting this one! :)

Fixed: Button remapping menus broken. Thanks to FrancisVace for reprint this! :)

QoL: The in-game Keyboard and Controller config screens will now also show the alternate actions for the button, if you've obtained the corresponding upgrade. The config screens in the Main Menu are unchanged.

QoL: The Secret Sensor Microcard will now flash its icon on the bottom left of the screen when detecting an item in the room. This should help if you've got sound turned down, since you won't hear the secret chime. Thanks to pgc82 for reporting this! :)