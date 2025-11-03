Improved World Cup stadium selection

All matches within a group that has a host will now consistently be played in that host nation's stadiums.Take the World Cup 2026 as an example: One of the hosts, Mexico, is placed in Group A. All Group A matches will now be played in Mexico, so you will no longer see a Group A match randomly played in the USA or Canada.Added a crisscross / waffle style to jerseys and sleeves.Based on the EURO 2012, Italy and Turkey have been assigned to Groups A and D respectively.Some adjustments are being made to prevent many second-tier teams from becoming too powerful too quickly, but there’s no guarantee that these will be effective for every save.Web site: