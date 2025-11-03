 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20646253 Edited 3 November 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved World Cup stadium selection


All matches within a group that has a host will now consistently be played in that host nation's stadiums.
Take the World Cup 2026 as an example: One of the hosts, Mexico, is placed in Group A. All Group A matches will now be played in Mexico, so you will no longer see a Group A match randomly played in the USA or Canada.





Jersey


Added a crisscross / waffle style to jerseys and sleeves.

EURO Cup 2032


Based on the EURO 2012, Italy and Turkey have been assigned to Groups A and D respectively.

Misc


Some adjustments are being made to prevent many second-tier teams from becoming too powerful too quickly, but there’s no guarantee that these will be effective for every save.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link