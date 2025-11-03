Update 01 adds a tutorial, new bonus rooms and prepares the game for future content updates.

New menu to select Levels and Modes





Added a Tutorial level





Levels (Tiers) are now unlocked and selectable once you enter them for the first time. Less upgraded players still might want to start in Tier 1 and play through them in one go, to grow strong enough for the challenges.

Added new bonus rooms to the overworld

Added more variety and randomness in how levels are generated.

Elite rooms now spawn different waves of elite enemies each time you enter them.

Respawning from pig in multiplayer does not wipe your character level and reputation, but you will respawn with less health

PvP mode uses its own set of characters now and it's no longer necessary to sell your gear before entering PvP