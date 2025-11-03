Update 01 adds a tutorial, new bonus rooms and prepares the game for future content updates.
What's new:
New menu to select Levels and Modes
Added a Tutorial level
Levels (Tiers) are now unlocked and selectable once you enter them for the first time. Less upgraded players still might want to start in Tier 1 and play through them in one go, to grow strong enough for the challenges.
Added new bonus rooms to the overworld
Added more variety and randomness in how levels are generated.
Elite rooms now spawn different waves of elite enemies each time you enter them.
Respawning from pig in multiplayer does not wipe your character level and reputation, but you will respawn with less health
PvP mode uses its own set of characters now and it's no longer necessary to sell your gear before entering PvP
Chests drop proper loot now
Fixes:
Tuned down camera shakes
Reworked timings for small weapon attacks
Fixed bug where spells could get stuck
Fixed issue where menu would not load correctly
Various level collision fixes
Lots of smaller fixes and changes
What's Next:
We are soon going to release Patch 03 which is going to add PvP rewards, tweak balancing and some bug fixes that did not make it into this update
We're going to publish a roadmap for what is going to come next.
Note:
Please update to the latest version, as only players with the same version can connect and play together.
Thank you for joining us on the Early Access ride! We're cooking and will keep the game updated with fresh features.
