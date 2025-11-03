 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20646215 Edited 3 November 2025 – 08:52:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch 0.1.3 (Nov 3, 2025)

New

  • Added new headgear item

  • Adjusted third-person camera position

  • Added two wearable safety goggles

  • New Raptor sound effects

  • Camera shake when aiming and moving with a weapon

  • Added R7 rifle

  • Added new scope

  • Worms for fishing can now be found in mud piles at the beach (previously only available on the black market)

  • Added heartbeat sound when dying

  • Reworked map markers

  • Minor UI/menu adjustments

  • Completely redesigned sulfur mine (other mines and a new coal mine will follow in Patch 0.1.4)

  • Increased sprint stamina

  • Added smooth fade-in after world loading screen

  • Backup generators at the black market now emit sound

🛠️ Fixes

  • Reduced network actor load for better performance

  • Fixed minor texture issue in the Polymer Workbench

  • Fixed aiming issue with the shotgun scope

  • Added missing reload sound for the KA-47

  • Fixed weather issue causing permanent clouds during rain, fog, or storms

  • Fixed text block showing when placing map markers

  • Fixed “Preparing the game world” screen not fully displaying on ultrawide or curved monitors

  • Optimized textures to reduce disk space usage

🌍 Map

  • Further map improvements made

  • Added additional warehouses at the harbor

  • Fixed waterfall only being visible from one side

  • Added new road leading to the bunker

  • Placed new rock formations (all rocks will be fully replaced and reworked in Patch 0.1.4)

  • Adjusted weather settings

  • Reduced thunderstorm volume

  • Fixed terrain issue near the bunker (floating fence due to low landscape height)

🧩 Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update both server & clients to v0.1.3

💬 Your feedback matters!

Tell us what you’d like to see – directly under the post or on Discord:
Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

