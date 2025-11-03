Mesorift Survival — Patch 0.1.3 (Nov 3, 2025)

New

Added new headgear item

Adjusted third-person camera position

Added two wearable safety goggles

New Raptor sound effects

Camera shake when aiming and moving with a weapon

Added R7 rifle

Added new scope

Worms for fishing can now be found in mud piles at the beach (previously only available on the black market)

Added heartbeat sound when dying

Reworked map markers

Minor UI/menu adjustments

Completely redesigned sulfur mine (other mines and a new coal mine will follow in Patch 0.1.4)

Increased sprint stamina

Added smooth fade-in after world loading screen

Backup generators at the black market now emit sound

🛠️ Fixes

Reduced network actor load for better performance

Fixed minor texture issue in the Polymer Workbench

Fixed aiming issue with the shotgun scope

Added missing reload sound for the KA-47

Fixed weather issue causing permanent clouds during rain, fog, or storms

Fixed text block showing when placing map markers

Fixed “Preparing the game world” screen not fully displaying on ultrawide or curved monitors

Optimized textures to reduce disk space usage

🌍 Map

Further map improvements made

Added additional warehouses at the harbor

Fixed waterfall only being visible from one side

Added new road leading to the bunker

Placed new rock formations (all rocks will be fully replaced and reworked in Patch 0.1.4)

Adjusted weather settings

Reduced thunderstorm volume

Fixed terrain issue near the bunker (floating fence due to low landscape height)

🧩 Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update both server & clients to v0.1.3

💬 Your feedback matters!

Tell us what you’d like to see – directly under the post or on Discord:

👉 Join Discord

Thanks for your support! ❤️

Holy Mask Games