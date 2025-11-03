Mesorift Survival — Patch 0.1.3 (Nov 3, 2025)
New
Added new headgear item
Adjusted third-person camera position
Added two wearable safety goggles
New Raptor sound effects
Camera shake when aiming and moving with a weapon
Added R7 rifle
Added new scope
Worms for fishing can now be found in mud piles at the beach (previously only available on the black market)
Added heartbeat sound when dying
Reworked map markers
Minor UI/menu adjustments
Completely redesigned sulfur mine (other mines and a new coal mine will follow in Patch 0.1.4)
Increased sprint stamina
Added smooth fade-in after world loading screen
Backup generators at the black market now emit sound
🛠️ Fixes
Reduced network actor load for better performance
Fixed minor texture issue in the Polymer Workbench
Fixed aiming issue with the shotgun scope
Added missing reload sound for the KA-47
Fixed weather issue causing permanent clouds during rain, fog, or storms
Fixed text block showing when placing map markers
Fixed “Preparing the game world” screen not fully displaying on ultrawide or curved monitors
Optimized textures to reduce disk space usage
🌍 Map
Further map improvements made
Added additional warehouses at the harbor
Fixed waterfall only being visible from one side
Added new road leading to the bunker
Placed new rock formations (all rocks will be fully replaced and reworked in Patch 0.1.4)
Adjusted weather settings
Reduced thunderstorm volume
Fixed terrain issue near the bunker (floating fence due to low landscape height)
🧩 Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update both server & clients to v0.1.3
💬 Your feedback matters!
Tell us what you’d like to see – directly under the post or on Discord:
👉 Join Discord
Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games
Changed files in this update