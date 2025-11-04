Hello, Creators.



We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.



◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: November 4th, 2025

◽️ Game Version:



Improvements

Ghosts can now perform the “Sit on Chair” interaction.

Improved an issue where thieves did not flee when discovered while performing the “Pick Door Lock” interaction.

Improved the interaction so that “Plan Funeral” can now be triggered while carrying an urn.

Adjusted the dirt accumulation speed for clothes and furniture to progress more naturally.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where MY Textures applied to certain tops and bottoms disappeared in-game.

Fixed an issue where MY Textures applied to the outer surface of roofs appeared darker than intended.

Fixed an issue that allowed family members including newborns or infants to move residences.

Fixed an issue where Zois could still express gratitude even after receiving a gift during the ‘Housewarming’ event.

Fixed an issue where expectations related to “Send Thank-You Letter” could not be achieved.

Fixed an issue where the “Trick or Treat” event could be activated simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where children participating in the “Trick or Treat” event did not return home properly after the event ended.

Fixed an issue where schedules were not properly registered even after accepting a meeting invitation message.

Fixed an issue where “Scripted Actions” in date events did not play in sequence when pressing the Play button.

Fixed an issue where the Next button in social events occasionally did not respond.

Fixed an issue where NPCs and ghost Zois did not appear on the newly added funeral home lot when playing with “Continue.”

Fixed an issue where the Zoom In/Out keyboard shortcut did not work correctly in Build Mode.

Fixed an issue where child Zois’ animations were displayed abnormally when using the “Laugh Like It’s Halloween” interaction.

Fixed an issue where the game could occasionally crash when rendering FX.