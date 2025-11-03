1. Rule Changes & Scoring Updates

Double Contact & Out-of-Bounds Rules Added:

• If the same player touches the ball twice, or it hits the ceiling, the rally ends immediately and the opponent scores a point.

2. Gameplay & Balance Adjustments

Receive & Defense

• Rolling Receive

- Activation chance reduced from 50% to 25%.

- Rolling Receive can now trigger even on failed receives, with a new animation showing the player falling while defending.

• Receive Trajectories

- Reduced the chance of the first receive sticking to the net.

- When receiving fast balls from the opponent (paint, jump floater, spike, etc.) from a poor position, the ball will go to a less accurate spot. The lower the player’s defense stat, the less accurate the pass. This applies to both first touches and secondary tosses.

Toss & Setter Updates

• More varied setter toss trajectories:

- Non-jump tosses now have more varied trajectories depending on situation and position. Secondary tosses have also been diversified, and previously low tosses have been adjusted.

- All players now have a higher chance of performing jump tosses.

• Setter Movement Improvements:

- The setter’s two-touch attack angle has been adjusted from 315° to 320°.

- Even after a failed receive, the setter will attempt a jump set if the situation allows.

- A delay has been added before the setter starts running to set (the delay decreases with higher defense and speed stats).

- When performing a jump set, the setter will jump after reaching their position instead of moving while jumping.

- Players with higher jump stats now perform higher stationary sets, and the higher a wing spiker’s jump stat, the higher the set will be.

Attack and Other Balance Adjustments:

• Player speed has been adjusted to gradually decrease as rallies get longer.

• AI Nishikawa’s double spike success rate has been increased.

• Standard paint values have been adjusted to fall faster.

• Balls last touched by a teammate can no longer be blocked.

• When NN performs a set, middle blockers will now give way.

• Atis's overhand receive motion has been removed.

• When a non-setter player receives a ball near the net, they will now perform an overhand receive to set the ball.

• Even in situations where a jump set is possible, the probability of performing a jump set has been reduced.

3. Colosseum Difficulty Adjustment

• The target score for the first stage of the Colosseum has been changed from 10 points to 5 points.

• Reduced debuff values of the Colosseum Hesitation Card

4. Animation & Visual Improvements

Main Action Animations Updated & Added:

• Added animations for jump toss preparation/wait/forward/back toss, receive preparation, and triple touch.

• Added overhand defense animation for receiving long spikes.

• Updated animations for failed receives, normal receives, spike digs, and sliding.

• The ball’s collision point has been moved from the player’s center to in front of the player

Visual Enhancements:

• Added animation for the net to sway.

• Ball landing indicator now appears behind the player.

• Animations now play slower when the player moves slower.

5. UI & Controls Improvements

Gamepad Improvements

• D-pad can now move the UI cursor.

• Old D-pad functions replaced with new controls.

• Player management and info screens updated for gamepad.

• Fixed button icon display and vibration issues.

• LED gamepads (like DualSense) show player number colors.

Key Mapping & Convenience Improvements

• You can assign up to 2 keys per function.

• “Confirm / Cancel” buttons can be swapped on the gamepad.

• If a key is already assigned to another function, reassigning it will automatically remove it from the previous function.

• Cannot save if any key slot is empty.

• In split keyboard mode, default key mappings can be preset for each player.

6. Bug Fixes & Other Updates

• Added BGM item preview feature.

• Added tutorial for Stage 1-6 (explaining that speed decreases during long rallies).

• Fixed a bug where Hongshi’s spike effects applied to players receiving Lisia’s serve after Hongshi scored.

• Players now return to their original positions immediately after a triple touch.

• Fixed an issue where the setter’s facing direction would suddenly change after scoring, and ensured the setter no longer turns away from the net during jump tosses.

• Fixed an issue where the ball would rise from the player’s center during a no-jump toss immediately after moving.

• Fixed a bug where the setter would unnecessarily attempt a jump toss immediately after a spike following a receive.

• Fixed stuttering during slides when Yamadera’s ability activates.

• Fixed Jenny’s landing failure animation bug.

• Net mesh now displays correctly even when net height is adjusted.

• Updated login screen background.

• Added real-time login progress display.

• Added a logout button that appears when auto-login is enabled.