1. Rule Changes & Scoring Updates
Double Contact & Out-of-Bounds Rules Added:
• If the same player touches the ball twice, or it hits the ceiling, the rally ends immediately and the opponent scores a point.
2. Gameplay & Balance Adjustments
Receive & Defense
• Rolling Receive
- Activation chance reduced from 50% to 25%.
- Rolling Receive can now trigger even on failed receives, with a new animation showing the player falling while defending.
• Receive Trajectories
- Reduced the chance of the first receive sticking to the net.
- When receiving fast balls from the opponent (paint, jump floater, spike, etc.) from a poor position, the ball will go to a less accurate spot. The lower the player’s defense stat, the less accurate the pass. This applies to both first touches and secondary tosses.
Toss & Setter Updates
• More varied setter toss trajectories:
- Non-jump tosses now have more varied trajectories depending on situation and position. Secondary tosses have also been diversified, and previously low tosses have been adjusted.
- All players now have a higher chance of performing jump tosses.
• Setter Movement Improvements:
- The setter’s two-touch attack angle has been adjusted from 315° to 320°.
- Even after a failed receive, the setter will attempt a jump set if the situation allows.
- A delay has been added before the setter starts running to set (the delay decreases with higher defense and speed stats).
- When performing a jump set, the setter will jump after reaching their position instead of moving while jumping.
- Players with higher jump stats now perform higher stationary sets, and the higher a wing spiker’s jump stat, the higher the set will be.
Attack and Other Balance Adjustments:
• Player speed has been adjusted to gradually decrease as rallies get longer.
• AI Nishikawa’s double spike success rate has been increased.
• Standard paint values have been adjusted to fall faster.
• Balls last touched by a teammate can no longer be blocked.
• When NN performs a set, middle blockers will now give way.
• Atis's overhand receive motion has been removed.
• When a non-setter player receives a ball near the net, they will now perform an overhand receive to set the ball.
• Even in situations where a jump set is possible, the probability of performing a jump set has been reduced.
3. Colosseum Difficulty Adjustment
• The target score for the first stage of the Colosseum has been changed from 10 points to 5 points.
• Reduced debuff values of the Colosseum Hesitation Card
4. Animation & Visual Improvements
Main Action Animations Updated & Added:
• Added animations for jump toss preparation/wait/forward/back toss, receive preparation, and triple touch.
• Added overhand defense animation for receiving long spikes.
• Updated animations for failed receives, normal receives, spike digs, and sliding.
• The ball’s collision point has been moved from the player’s center to in front of the player
Visual Enhancements:
• Added animation for the net to sway.
• Ball landing indicator now appears behind the player.
• Animations now play slower when the player moves slower.
5. UI & Controls Improvements
Gamepad Improvements
• D-pad can now move the UI cursor.
• Old D-pad functions replaced with new controls.
• Player management and info screens updated for gamepad.
• Fixed button icon display and vibration issues.
• LED gamepads (like DualSense) show player number colors.
Key Mapping & Convenience Improvements
• You can assign up to 2 keys per function.
• “Confirm / Cancel” buttons can be swapped on the gamepad.
• If a key is already assigned to another function, reassigning it will automatically remove it from the previous function.
• Cannot save if any key slot is empty.
• In split keyboard mode, default key mappings can be preset for each player.
6. Bug Fixes & Other Updates
• Added BGM item preview feature.
• Added tutorial for Stage 1-6 (explaining that speed decreases during long rallies).
• Fixed a bug where Hongshi’s spike effects applied to players receiving Lisia’s serve after Hongshi scored.
• Players now return to their original positions immediately after a triple touch.
• Fixed an issue where the setter’s facing direction would suddenly change after scoring, and ensured the setter no longer turns away from the net during jump tosses.
• Fixed an issue where the ball would rise from the player’s center during a no-jump toss immediately after moving.
• Fixed a bug where the setter would unnecessarily attempt a jump toss immediately after a spike following a receive.
• Fixed stuttering during slides when Yamadera’s ability activates.
• Fixed Jenny’s landing failure animation bug.
• Net mesh now displays correctly even when net height is adjusted.
• Updated login screen background.
• Added real-time login progress display.
• Added a logout button that appears when auto-login is enabled.
Changed files in this update