Hello, everyone.

This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi.

Several issues were discovered in the previous update, and a follow-up hotfix has been released to address them.

※ Due to bug-related fixes, the positions of your Memo/To-Do lists will be reset after this update.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

<Bug Fixes>

Fixed an issue where Memo and To-Do groups did not function properly in certain environments. Fixed an issue where the UI was not displayed correctly when the game was placed on the left side of the monitor. Fixed an issue where some monitors were not being recognized when using multiple displays. Removed the “Hide Widget in Mini Mode” button from the tray display due to malfunction issues.

(*You can still toggle Mini Mode widgets as before from the tray.) Adjusted the positioning and alignment behavior when multiple Memo or To-Do groups are created. Fixed an issue where pressing the “Reset Popup UI Position” button did not properly reorder Memo and To-Do groups — they will now be sorted in list order.

We apologize once again for the repeated inconvenience.

Thank you for your continued support.