Adjusted the product value and the numerical values of the coin animation effects under the money increase buff. In the previous version, the money increase under that buff was calculated correctly, but the UI displayed the value before the buff was applied.

Removed the food bubble display in the forest scene. The meat and its stock are used to restore stamina for miners before they start mining. Since players cannot interact with it, there is no need to display it and cause confusion.

Slightly increased the bonus effect of stockpile upgrades. The stockpile capacity is now a bit larger.