- Fixed several serious and minor bugs related to QWERTY keyboard controls (mostly).
- Fixed a bug related to key reset for movement controls.
- Fixed a bug where dungeon saves were not being cleared between sessions.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- Fixed several serious and minor bugs related to QWERTY keyboard controls (mostly).
- Fixed a bug related to key reset for movement controls.
- Fixed a bug where dungeon saves were not being cleared between sessions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update