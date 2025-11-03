 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20645820 Edited 3 November 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed several serious and minor bugs related to QWERTY keyboard controls (mostly).

- Fixed a bug related to key reset for movement controls.

- Fixed a bug where dungeon saves were not being cleared between sessions.

