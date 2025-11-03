 Skip to content
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20645777 Edited 3 November 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's what it sounds like, hopefully the changes haven't caused any massive effects.

I have also lowered the splash damage of tower 1/2 so you will notice an increase in difficulty I think.

What we came for!

Ultimately the game will still reach an RID threshold at some point and I will continue to optimize but I believe this should draaaastically lengthen how long the game can run without the need for a refresh.

Join the Discord to leave feedback.
~ Ayrton (Solo Dev that does this for free (at my own expense) and has absolutely no obligation to do so whatsoever)

