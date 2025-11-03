It's what it sounds like, hopefully the changes haven't caused any massive effects.
I have also lowered the splash damage of tower 1/2 so you will notice an increase in difficulty I think.
What we came for!
Ultimately the game will still reach an RID threshold at some point and I will continue to optimize but I believe this should draaaastically lengthen how long the game can run without the need for a refresh.
Join the Discord to leave feedback.
~ Ayrton (Solo Dev that does this for free (at my own expense) and has absolutely no obligation to do so whatsoever)
48+ Hour Crashes 👋🏽
