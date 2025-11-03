October 2025 – Stability & Community Update



We’re excited to announce that Lustful Fingers has now reached its most stable and refined version so far.

This progress was only possible thanks to the feedback we received from you — our players.



Over the course of development, we’ve carefully improved every aspect of the game:



Fixed all major crashes and gameplay bugs reported by the community



Enhanced interaction flow and visual performance



Refined character animations and lighting stability



Polished overall scene transitions and item logic



💬 Your feedback matters!

We encourage you to share your honest thoughts and experiences in the Discussions section.

Your insights directly help us shape future updates and new projects.



Thank you for being part of our journey and for supporting Lustful Fingers.

— Predict