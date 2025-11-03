 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20645673 Edited 3 November 2025 – 08:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix glass piles etc. respawning when you load a save
  • Fix some font rendering issues
  • Fix incorrect lockpicking cooldown logic, reduced cooldown to 30 seconds
  • Fix a bunch of collision issues in caves
  • Log all admin actions on servers
  • Fix bad normal texture for sawblades
  • Fix saves sometimes not being loadable despite successfully saving
  • Fix dufflebags not being moveable
  • Fix car trunks having nothing in them
  • Fix interior rain in Lyon Mountain warehouse
  • Reduce ambient building volume
  • Add vein.Activity.AFKKickTimeSeconds cvar for servers
  • Log when a player builds something
  • Add vein.Placement.MaxUtilityCabinets setting
  • Buff Adrenaline Junkie perk
  • Boost brightness of some lamps ingame
  • "Stuck" menu option makes you exit your chair if you're in one
  • Reduce the default rate of hunger increase
  • Add the ability to outright destroy loot bags without taking their contents
  • Fix fancy wardrobe movement in house interiors
  • Fix soil dismantling into plastic
  • Mobile toilet is no longer infinite
  • Fix UI scaling issues for exercise menu
  • Fix sometimes not being able to exit tractors properly
  • Fix falling through moving vehicles when they are going fast and you're standing on them
  • When a character is deleted, they're removed from UCs (e.g. prevent issue where you build a UC, delete the character, and now there's no way to remove the UC)
  • Fix windmills not working when rotated 180 degrees from the wind direction
  • Add message to map screen if you have no GPS-able item equipped
  • Clearer wording on stove fluid output UI
  • Change units in wiring menu to watt-hours
  • Thai language rendering support (not language support, but in places like the chat box)
  • Frozen foods do not smell
  • Fix mausoleums having weird physics
  • Fix arms being way too bright
  • Fix incorrect Dannemora substation switch label
  • Fix tool ammo dismantling results sometimes being weird stuff like bones or screws
  • Fix some stuff not being dismantleable (fabric softener bottles, small milk cartons etc.)
  • Fix vitality XP exploit (put a live firework in your inventory to get 1.2 million XP)
  • Refilling containers now performs weight checks to prevent you from encumbering yourself with jerry cans
  • Fix disconnect from driving a vehicle very fast during a server autosave
  • Reduce Iron Arrow weight significantly
  • Rename Well Fed -> Ate Tasty Meal
  • Fix dart duplication when throwing and picking up with Grab and Equip
  • Increase initial server connection timeout duration
  • Fix not being able to exit motorcycles when the motorcycle is in a tight space
  • Typo fixes
  • Crash fixes

