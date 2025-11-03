- Fix glass piles etc. respawning when you load a save
- Fix some font rendering issues
- Fix incorrect lockpicking cooldown logic, reduced cooldown to 30 seconds
- Fix a bunch of collision issues in caves
- Log all admin actions on servers
- Fix bad normal texture for sawblades
- Fix saves sometimes not being loadable despite successfully saving
- Fix dufflebags not being moveable
- Fix car trunks having nothing in them
- Fix interior rain in Lyon Mountain warehouse
- Reduce ambient building volume
- Add vein.Activity.AFKKickTimeSeconds cvar for servers
- Log when a player builds something
- Add vein.Placement.MaxUtilityCabinets setting
- Buff Adrenaline Junkie perk
- Boost brightness of some lamps ingame
- "Stuck" menu option makes you exit your chair if you're in one
- Reduce the default rate of hunger increase
- Add the ability to outright destroy loot bags without taking their contents
- Fix fancy wardrobe movement in house interiors
- Fix soil dismantling into plastic
- Mobile toilet is no longer infinite
- Fix UI scaling issues for exercise menu
- Fix sometimes not being able to exit tractors properly
- Fix falling through moving vehicles when they are going fast and you're standing on them
- When a character is deleted, they're removed from UCs (e.g. prevent issue where you build a UC, delete the character, and now there's no way to remove the UC)
- Fix windmills not working when rotated 180 degrees from the wind direction
- Add message to map screen if you have no GPS-able item equipped
- Clearer wording on stove fluid output UI
- Change units in wiring menu to watt-hours
- Thai language rendering support (not language support, but in places like the chat box)
- Frozen foods do not smell
- Fix mausoleums having weird physics
- Fix arms being way too bright
- Fix incorrect Dannemora substation switch label
- Fix tool ammo dismantling results sometimes being weird stuff like bones or screws
- Fix some stuff not being dismantleable (fabric softener bottles, small milk cartons etc.)
- Fix vitality XP exploit (put a live firework in your inventory to get 1.2 million XP)
- Refilling containers now performs weight checks to prevent you from encumbering yourself with jerry cans
- Fix disconnect from driving a vehicle very fast during a server autosave
- Reduce Iron Arrow weight significantly
- Rename Well Fed -> Ate Tasty Meal
- Fix dart duplication when throwing and picking up with Grab and Equip
- Increase initial server connection timeout duration
- Fix not being able to exit motorcycles when the motorcycle is in a tight space
- Typo fixes
- Crash fixes
0.022 Hotfix 5 Released
Update notes via Steam Community
