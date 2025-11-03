Hello valued employees!

What a momentous and autumnal day it is. Carve those routers and restart those pumpkins because the OXYTHANE BREACH is upon us!!

New SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT, new MAP, new GUN, new MISSION, new SKINS, new ENEMIES, the same old ROACH, and an all new TURBOCHARGING feature for upgrades!

That’s a lot of stuff I think. But there’s even more! The UI is prettier. Explosions aren’t so overwhelming. Roachard spilled his milk. And some other things - read on for details!

Soundtrack Release

In addition to all the in-game goodies, the Mycopunk original soundtrack is now available for purchase on Steam! Support the development of Mycopunk while enjoying the songs of New Atlas, available standalone, or as a nice little bundle if you don’t have the game already.

New Weapon - The Accelerator

This new SMG fires bursts of increasing size, but more importantly, you can fire it while sprinting! By default it shoots out electrified bullets, though you should keep an eye out for those nasty bees…

The Accelerator awaits in our new Special Assignment…

Oxythane Breach (The Mission)

Oxythane’s Research & Development Hub #42 is under attack! Get in there and kill things. Completing Oxythane Breach unlocks an ‘Escalation’ mode with waves of escalating difficulty and a special reward for Threat 7.

New Mission - Paid Time Off

This new mission lets you drop into New Atlas, complete random objectives for as long as you want, and then extract at your leisure. You’re free to roam the area as long as you want, but be warned — the longer you stay, the angrier your fungal enemies become.

Paid Time Off features objectives taken from previous missions as well as some new objectives, one of which comes with a new mission vehicle!

You can also switch and modify weapons whenever you want while in a Paid Time Off mission.

New Gravity Farm Map - Shipping Lane

Roachard got you clearance for a new area of the Gravity Farms! Missions in the Gravity Farms can spawn in either area. To showcase the Shipping Lane level, the new Paid Time Off mission in the Gravity Farms will only spawn in the Shipping Lane for now. Maybe for a week or two, we don’t really know.

Saxon would like to remind all employees that Speed Gate related injuries are not covered by company health insurance.

Enemies

Added three new enemies: The Devastator, Missilehead, and Rocket Grunt. Watch out for their new weaponry! We also did these things:

Fixed an issue where enemy arms could jitter when you stood to close to them

Fixed some cases where enemies could fire through walls

Improved leg behavior on larger enemies to make them move into more spider-like positions

Pixies can no longer target other enemies with immunity beams. No more pixie chains!

Fixed some issues with syncing enemies when joining a game

Turbocharged

You can now spend Strange Components to turbocharge exotic upgrades. Turbocharged exotics gain a new ability, ranging from stat boosts too new behaviors.

Turbocharges coming with Oxythane Breach:

Lead Flinger

Trident

Plate Launcher

Wrangler

Bruiser

Scrapper

Glider

Turbocharges for the remaining weapons and grenades will come alongside future updates!

UI Update

The UI has gotten a redesign! It’s cool.

You can even set a custom UI color in your settings

Weapons and employees in your inventory now render with their equipped skins

The old UI distortion is turned off by default to help make the interface more readable. You can enable it in the settings if you miss it.

Saxonite Transport

Wrenches be gone! You can now heal Hunk’s wheels by hitting them with your melee, freeing up your heavy slot.

If you find yourself missing your favorite wrench, fear not! He will return, stronger than before.

Fixed an issue where this mission wouldn’t be synced correctly to players joining during the truck escort

Amalgamation Hunt

Now has an option to launch in hard mode with mission modifiers and more enemies.

Crew Up

Added some new info when browsing other crews. When hovering over a crew lobby button, you can now see additional player info and the duration of the active mission.

Shields…

…Got a facelift! Now they looker cooler.

Accessibility

Added an option to disable damage numbers (in the gameplay settings)

Some explosions are now less opaque when they explode on top of you, including most explosions created by other employees

Wrangler’s Eyes Up Here upgrade no longer spawns eyes for other players. These were just cluttering up the screen since other players can’t interact with them.

Audio Mixing

We’ve done a comprehensive reword of our audio mixing, which should help important sounds stand out and stop things from getting too loud when a bunch of sounds happen at once.

Backlog

Tasks that lose progress on death now lose 5% instead of 15%

Tasks that require you to kill Abomination shells now correctly count progress when destroying detached shells

Balance Changes - Wrangler

Blood, Sweat, Tears

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells

Balance Changes - Bruiser

Nose Dive

Increased damage from 20 to 25

Hold The Line

Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5 cells

Increased duration Min: 2s → 3s Max: 4 s→ 4.5s

Increased size by 1 meter

Hard-Light Prison

Reduced upgrade size from 22 to 15 cells

Splash Zone

Nose Dive now applies whatever element you were last affected by, so you don’t need to be affected by an element while diving.

Hard-Light Coating

Maximum added cooldown is now 30% faster

Backboost

Increased launch force Min: 24 → 44 Max: 34 → 50



Leap Refund

Increased Nose Dive slam size Min: 0.3x → 0.6x Max: 0.43x → 0.73x



Balance Changes - Scrapper

Jetpack

Slightly increased jetpack duration

Increased jetpack force

Jungle Jim

Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6

No longer reduces Grapple Pole cooldown

Eye in the Sky

Now increases Grapple Pole cooldown by 16.67-18.7%%

Eye in the Sky has felt a bit too much like a required upgrade so we want to try giving it a small downside while buffing Jungle Jim.

On The Go

Now uses less grapple energy when grappling to a player

Elemental Overheat

Reduced energy used by 50%

Fueling Station

Increased jetpack recharge speed Min: 0.4 → 0.73 charge per second Max: 0.61 → 0.83 charge per second



Recycled Fuel

Increased jetpack duration Min: +23% → +47% Max: +33% → +52%



Balance Changes - The Carver

Increased damage by 15%

Safety Warning

Increased damage Min: +11 → +16 Max: +18 → +22



Misc