Hello valued employees!
What a momentous and autumnal day it is. Carve those routers and restart those pumpkins because the OXYTHANE BREACH is upon us!!
New SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT, new MAP, new GUN, new MISSION, new SKINS, new ENEMIES, the same old ROACH, and an all new TURBOCHARGING feature for upgrades!
That’s a lot of stuff I think. But there’s even more! The UI is prettier. Explosions aren’t so overwhelming. Roachard spilled his milk. And some other things - read on for details!
Soundtrack Release
In addition to all the in-game goodies, the Mycopunk original soundtrack is now available for purchase on Steam! Support the development of Mycopunk while enjoying the songs of New Atlas, available standalone, or as a nice little bundle if you don’t have the game already.
New Weapon - The Accelerator
This new SMG fires bursts of increasing size, but more importantly, you can fire it while sprinting! By default it shoots out electrified bullets, though you should keep an eye out for those nasty bees…
The Accelerator awaits in our new Special Assignment…
Oxythane Breach (The Mission)
Oxythane’s Research & Development Hub #42 is under attack! Get in there and kill things. Completing Oxythane Breach unlocks an ‘Escalation’ mode with waves of escalating difficulty and a special reward for Threat 7.
New Mission - Paid Time Off
This new mission lets you drop into New Atlas, complete random objectives for as long as you want, and then extract at your leisure. You’re free to roam the area as long as you want, but be warned — the longer you stay, the angrier your fungal enemies become.
Paid Time Off features objectives taken from previous missions as well as some new objectives, one of which comes with a new mission vehicle!
You can also switch and modify weapons whenever you want while in a Paid Time Off mission.
New Gravity Farm Map - Shipping Lane
Roachard got you clearance for a new area of the Gravity Farms! Missions in the Gravity Farms can spawn in either area. To showcase the Shipping Lane level, the new Paid Time Off mission in the Gravity Farms will only spawn in the Shipping Lane for now. Maybe for a week or two, we don’t really know.
Saxon would like to remind all employees that Speed Gate related injuries are not covered by company health insurance.
Enemies
Added three new enemies: The Devastator, Missilehead, and Rocket Grunt. Watch out for their new weaponry! We also did these things:
Fixed an issue where enemy arms could jitter when you stood to close to them
Fixed some cases where enemies could fire through walls
Improved leg behavior on larger enemies to make them move into more spider-like positions
Pixies can no longer target other enemies with immunity beams. No more pixie chains!
Fixed some issues with syncing enemies when joining a game
Turbocharged
You can now spend Strange Components to turbocharge exotic upgrades. Turbocharged exotics gain a new ability, ranging from stat boosts too new behaviors.
Turbocharges coming with Oxythane Breach:
Lead Flinger
Trident
Plate Launcher
Wrangler
Bruiser
Scrapper
Glider
Turbocharges for the remaining weapons and grenades will come alongside future updates!
UI Update
The UI has gotten a redesign! It’s cool.
You can even set a custom UI color in your settings
Weapons and employees in your inventory now render with their equipped skins
The old UI distortion is turned off by default to help make the interface more readable. You can enable it in the settings if you miss it.
Saxonite Transport
Wrenches be gone! You can now heal Hunk’s wheels by hitting them with your melee, freeing up your heavy slot.
If you find yourself missing your favorite wrench, fear not! He will return, stronger than before.
Fixed an issue where this mission wouldn’t be synced correctly to players joining during the truck escort
Amalgamation Hunt
Now has an option to launch in hard mode with mission modifiers and more enemies.
Crew Up
Added some new info when browsing other crews. When hovering over a crew lobby button, you can now see additional player info and the duration of the active mission.
Shields…
…Got a facelift! Now they looker cooler.
Accessibility
Added an option to disable damage numbers (in the gameplay settings)
Some explosions are now less opaque when they explode on top of you, including most explosions created by other employees
Wrangler’s Eyes Up Here upgrade no longer spawns eyes for other players. These were just cluttering up the screen since other players can’t interact with them.
Audio Mixing
We’ve done a comprehensive reword of our audio mixing, which should help important sounds stand out and stop things from getting too loud when a bunch of sounds happen at once.
Backlog
Tasks that lose progress on death now lose 5% instead of 15%
Tasks that require you to kill Abomination shells now correctly count progress when destroying detached shells
Balance Changes - Wrangler
Blood, Sweat, Tears
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells
Balance Changes - Bruiser
Nose Dive
Increased damage from 20 to 25
Hold The Line
Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5 cells
Increased duration
Min: 2s → 3s
Max: 4 s→ 4.5s
Increased size by 1 meter
Hard-Light Prison
Reduced upgrade size from 22 to 15 cells
Splash Zone
Nose Dive now applies whatever element you were last affected by, so you don’t need to be affected by an element while diving.
Hard-Light Coating
Maximum added cooldown is now 30% faster
Backboost
Increased launch force
Min: 24 → 44
Max: 34 → 50
Leap Refund
Increased Nose Dive slam size
Min: 0.3x → 0.6x
Max: 0.43x → 0.73x
Balance Changes - Scrapper
Jetpack
Slightly increased jetpack duration
Increased jetpack force
Jungle Jim
Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6
No longer reduces Grapple Pole cooldown
Eye in the Sky
Now increases Grapple Pole cooldown by 16.67-18.7%%
Eye in the Sky has felt a bit too much like a required upgrade so we want to try giving it a small downside while buffing Jungle Jim.
On The Go
Now uses less grapple energy when grappling to a player
Elemental Overheat
Reduced energy used by 50%
Fueling Station
Increased jetpack recharge speed
Min: 0.4 → 0.73 charge per second
Max: 0.61 → 0.83 charge per second
Recycled Fuel
Increased jetpack duration
Min: +23% → +47%
Max: +33% → +52%
Balance Changes - The Carver
Increased damage by 15%
Safety Warning
Increased damage
Min: +11 → +16
Max: +18 → +22
Misc
You can now paste into the text chat
Fixed an issue where sending gifs in the text chat would sometimes not work
Fixed an issue where text chat messages in languages other than English would sometimes not appear
Fixed a bug where the ‘drop pod incoming’ hologram could stay on screen after being returned to the HUB early
Certain upgrades now change your ability icons
Other players no longer jitter when driving vehicles
Karts no longer tumble forward when in the air
Weapon inspects are no longer cancelled by sliding
Weapon inspects play the first time you equip a new weapon
Fixed an issue where the flames from Scrapper’s Stream Jets upgrade wouldn’t always follow you correctly
Discord rich presence now shows your current location
Increased the resolution of some employee skins that we previously accidentally capped to 2048x2048
Fixed an issue where light blades wouldn’t disable on impact for other players when using Clearing Plasma
Fixed an issue where Scrappers and Wranglers weren’t highlighted when far away
Fixed an issue where you could cancel your reload to use the Trident’s Bailing Water upgrade over and over again
The crafting screen now shows a preview of the upgrade you just crafted
Undiscovered Shocklance upgrades can now be crafted!
Fixed an issue where pressing R while the Shocklance’s Auger Subroutine is active would shorten the auger duration
Fixed some third person animation jittering
Lines of explosions created by the Globbler’s Flood upgrade now dissipate faster
Added a missing Wrangler loadout icon
The Swarm Launcher’s Static Reload upgrade now correctly shows the increased reload speed stat
Missions are no longer failed if everyone dies while riding the drop pod back to the HUB while out of team revives
Proprietary Packing Algorithm’s ‘salvo target locks’ stat now shows its range when holding E on the upgrade
Fixed an issue where acid puddles from the Gallbladder mission modifier wouldn’t appear on anyone but the host
Fixed an issue that caused abomination health bars to overlap after leaving a lobby and joining another
