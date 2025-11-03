 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20645639
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello valued employees!

What a momentous and autumnal day it is. Carve those routers and restart those pumpkins because the OXYTHANE BREACH is upon us!!

New SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT, new MAP, new GUN, new MISSION, new SKINS, new ENEMIES, the same old ROACH, and an all new TURBOCHARGING feature for upgrades!

That’s a lot of stuff I think. But there’s even more! The UI is prettier. Explosions aren’t so overwhelming. Roachard spilled his milk. And some other things - read on for details!

Soundtrack Release

In addition to all the in-game goodies, the Mycopunk original soundtrack is now available for purchase on Steam! Support the development of Mycopunk while enjoying the songs of New Atlas, available standalone, or as a nice little bundle if you don’t have the game already.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/61099/Spores__Scores/

New Weapon - The Accelerator

This new SMG fires bursts of increasing size, but more importantly, you can fire it while sprinting! By default it shoots out electrified bullets, though you should keep an eye out for those nasty bees…

The Accelerator awaits in our new Special Assignment…

Oxythane Breach (The Mission)

Oxythane’s Research & Development Hub #42 is under attack! Get in there and kill things. Completing Oxythane Breach unlocks an ‘Escalation’ mode with waves of escalating difficulty and a special reward for Threat 7.

New Mission - Paid Time Off

This new mission lets you drop into New Atlas, complete random objectives for as long as you want, and then extract at your leisure. You’re free to roam the area as long as you want, but be warned — the longer you stay, the angrier your fungal enemies become.

Paid Time Off features objectives taken from previous missions as well as some new objectives, one of which comes with a new mission vehicle!

You can also switch and modify weapons whenever you want while in a Paid Time Off mission.

New Gravity Farm Map - Shipping Lane

Roachard got you clearance for a new area of the Gravity Farms! Missions in the Gravity Farms can spawn in either area. To showcase the Shipping Lane level, the new Paid Time Off mission in the Gravity Farms will only spawn in the Shipping Lane for now. Maybe for a week or two, we don’t really know.

Saxon would like to remind all employees that Speed Gate related injuries are not covered by company health insurance.

Enemies

Added three new enemies: The Devastator, Missilehead, and Rocket Grunt. Watch out for their new weaponry! We also did these things:

  • Fixed an issue where enemy arms could jitter when you stood to close to them

  • Fixed some cases where enemies could fire through walls

  • Improved leg behavior on larger enemies to make them move into more spider-like positions

  • Pixies can no longer target other enemies with immunity beams. No more pixie chains!

  • Fixed some issues with syncing enemies when joining a game

Turbocharged

You can now spend Strange Components to turbocharge exotic upgrades. Turbocharged exotics gain a new ability, ranging from stat boosts too new behaviors.

Turbocharges coming with Oxythane Breach:

  • Lead Flinger

  • Trident

  • Plate Launcher

  • Wrangler

  • Bruiser

  • Scrapper

  • Glider

Turbocharges for the remaining weapons and grenades will come alongside future updates!

UI Update

  • The UI has gotten a redesign! It’s cool.

  • You can even set a custom UI color in your settings

  • Weapons and employees in your inventory now render with their equipped skins

  • The old UI distortion is turned off by default to help make the interface more readable. You can enable it in the settings if you miss it.

Saxonite Transport

  • Wrenches be gone! You can now heal Hunk’s wheels by hitting them with your melee, freeing up your heavy slot.

  • If you find yourself missing your favorite wrench, fear not! He will return, stronger than before.

  • Fixed an issue where this mission wouldn’t be synced correctly to players joining during the truck escort

Amalgamation Hunt

Now has an option to launch in hard mode with mission modifiers and more enemies.

Crew Up

Added some new info when browsing other crews. When hovering over a crew lobby button, you can now see additional player info and the duration of the active mission.

Shields…

…Got a facelift! Now they looker cooler.

Accessibility

  • Added an option to disable damage numbers (in the gameplay settings)

  • Some explosions are now less opaque when they explode on top of you, including most explosions created by other employees

  • Wrangler’s Eyes Up Here upgrade no longer spawns eyes for other players. These were just cluttering up the screen since other players can’t interact with them.

Audio Mixing

  • We’ve done a comprehensive reword of our audio mixing, which should help important sounds stand out and stop things from getting too loud when a bunch of sounds happen at once.

Backlog

  • Tasks that lose progress on death now lose 5% instead of 15%

  • Tasks that require you to kill Abomination shells now correctly count progress when destroying detached shells

Balance Changes - Wrangler

Blood, Sweat, Tears

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells

Balance Changes - Bruiser

Nose Dive

  • Increased damage from 20 to 25

Hold The Line

  • Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5 cells

  • Increased duration

    • Min: 2s → 3s

    • Max: 4 s→ 4.5s

  • Increased size by 1 meter

Hard-Light Prison

  • Reduced upgrade size from 22 to 15 cells

Splash Zone

  • Nose Dive now applies whatever element you were last affected by, so you don’t need to be affected by an element while diving.

Hard-Light Coating

  • Maximum added cooldown is now 30% faster

Backboost

  • Increased launch force

    • Min: 24 → 44

    • Max: 34 → 50

Leap Refund

  • Increased Nose Dive slam size

    • Min: 0.3x → 0.6x

    • Max: 0.43x → 0.73x

Balance Changes - Scrapper

Jetpack

  • Slightly increased jetpack duration

  • Increased jetpack force

Jungle Jim

  • Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6

  • No longer reduces Grapple Pole cooldown

Eye in the Sky

  • Now increases Grapple Pole cooldown by 16.67-18.7%%

  • Eye in the Sky has felt a bit too much like a required upgrade so we want to try giving it a small downside while buffing Jungle Jim.

On The Go

  • Now uses less grapple energy when grappling to a player

Elemental Overheat

  • Reduced energy used by 50%

Fueling Station

  • Increased jetpack recharge speed

    • Min: 0.4 → 0.73 charge per second

    • Max: 0.61 → 0.83 charge per second

Recycled Fuel

  • Increased jetpack duration

    • Min: +23% → +47%

    • Max: +33% → +52%

Balance Changes - The Carver

Increased damage by 15%

Safety Warning

  • Increased damage

    • Min: +11 → +16

    • Max: +18 → +22

Misc

  • You can now paste into the text chat

  • Fixed an issue where sending gifs in the text chat would sometimes not work

  • Fixed an issue where text chat messages in languages other than English would sometimes not appear

  • Fixed a bug where the ‘drop pod incoming’ hologram could stay on screen after being returned to the HUB early

  • Certain upgrades now change your ability icons

  • Other players no longer jitter when driving vehicles

  • Karts no longer tumble forward when in the air

  • Weapon inspects are no longer cancelled by sliding

  • Weapon inspects play the first time you equip a new weapon

  • Fixed an issue where the flames from Scrapper’s Stream Jets upgrade wouldn’t always follow you correctly

  • Discord rich presence now shows your current location

  • Increased the resolution of some employee skins that we previously accidentally capped to 2048x2048

  • Fixed an issue where light blades wouldn’t disable on impact for other players when using Clearing Plasma

  • Fixed an issue where Scrappers and Wranglers weren’t highlighted when far away

  • Fixed an issue where you could cancel your reload to use the Trident’s Bailing Water upgrade over and over again

  • The crafting screen now shows a preview of the upgrade you just crafted

  • Undiscovered Shocklance upgrades can now be crafted!

  • Fixed an issue where pressing R while the Shocklance’s Auger Subroutine is active would shorten the auger duration

  • Fixed some third person animation jittering

  • Lines of explosions created by the Globbler’s Flood upgrade now dissipate faster

  • Added a missing Wrangler loadout icon

  • The Swarm Launcher’s Static Reload upgrade now correctly shows the increased reload speed stat

  • Missions are no longer failed if everyone dies while riding the drop pod back to the HUB while out of team revives

  • Proprietary Packing Algorithm’s ‘salvo target locks’ stat now shows its range when holding E on the upgrade

  • Fixed an issue where acid puddles from the Gallbladder mission modifier wouldn’t appear on anyone but the host

  • Fixed an issue that caused abomination health bars to overlap after leaving a lobby and joining another

