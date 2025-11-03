 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20645564 Edited 3 November 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you for the feedback from the community. It has been truly helpful. This is the second update since the official release!

The Leaderboard feature has now been added to the game. Your highest scores will be uploaded.
Keyboard support is not yet complete; however, the functionality to quickly select cards using number keys 1-9 has been sneaked into this version.

New Content

  • Leaderboard: Allows you to compete with players worldwide. (Or, follow your Steam friends on the leaderboard to check their rankings anytime and keep the competition friendly!)
  • Quick Card Selection: Use number keys 1-9 to quickly select cards.


Plan

  • Difficulty 3
  • Random Seed
  • Several interesting Relics

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3541181
