The Leaderboard feature has now been added to the game. Your highest scores will be uploaded.
Keyboard support is not yet complete; however, the functionality to quickly select cards using number keys 1-9 has been sneaked into this version.
New Content
- Leaderboard: Allows you to compete with players worldwide. (Or, follow your Steam friends on the leaderboard to check their rankings anytime and keep the competition friendly!)
- Quick Card Selection: Use number keys 1-9 to quickly select cards.
Plan
- Difficulty 3
- Random Seed
- Several interesting Relics
Changed files in this update