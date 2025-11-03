🍂 Seasonal changes
- Villagers now make various new season-specific remarks
- You will now see a cosy warm drink when visiting the tavern during autumn and winter
- Birds will no longer sing during the winter season in forests
🚶Improved start adventure screen
- Controller movement is now much better supported
- The keyboard is now automatically shown in Steam's Big Picture mode and on the SteamDeck
- Added a randomise button for your appearance to the new game screen
🐛 Other improvements and bug fixes
- Improved the sleep screen with a loading bar and some other extra cute pieces
- Updated the bakery and smithy oven to be more artistically consistent and fix floating issues
- Villagers are now able to make remarks while sitting down on decorations too
- Added sounds to villager card games
- Villagers witnessing a building completion will now feel good from it (depending on their personality)
- Fixed smoke instantly hiding after finishing with an oven
- Fixed being able to walk through the workshop table during building construction
