3 November 2025 Build 20645519
Update notes via Steam Community

🍂 Seasonal changes

  • Villagers now make various new season-specific remarks
  • You will now see a cosy warm drink when visiting the tavern during autumn and winter
  • Birds will no longer sing during the winter season in forests


🚶Improved start adventure screen

  • Controller movement is now much better supported
  • The keyboard is now automatically shown in Steam's Big Picture mode and on the SteamDeck
  • Added a randomise button for your appearance to the new game screen


🐛 Other improvements and bug fixes

  • Improved the sleep screen with a loading bar and some other extra cute pieces
  • Updated the bakery and smithy oven to be more artistically consistent and fix floating issues
  • Villagers are now able to make remarks while sitting down on decorations too
  • Added sounds to villager card games
  • Villagers witnessing a building completion will now feel good from it (depending on their personality)
  • Fixed smoke instantly hiding after finishing with an oven
  • Fixed being able to walk through the workshop table during building construction

Changed files in this update

