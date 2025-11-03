Bug Fixes

Fixed bug allowing player to interact with captives through the holding cell.

Patched items not appearing after killing a boss and items not showing in level.

Visual Changes

Added new fireplace model in the main entrance hall of the castle.

Added new furniture models in the main entrance hall of the castle.

Note: If you are experience issues with enemies and or items and even player clipping on levels,

please start a new game to update the save file with new updated data.