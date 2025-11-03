 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20645492
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug allowing player to interact with captives through the holding cell.

  • Patched items not appearing after killing a boss and items not showing in level.

Visual Changes

  • Added new fireplace model in the main entrance hall of the castle.

  • Added new furniture models in the main entrance hall of the castle.

Note: If you are experience issues with enemies and or items and even player clipping on levels,

please start a new game to update the save file with new updated data.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2906671
