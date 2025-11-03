It is Sunday again and we have another big bug crush of an update, hitting almost 100 F10s sent in by players over the last month. A big thanks to everyone helping us improve the game in ways big and small. It is late and Sunday and so - we'll keep this very short. Some high points in Update #48 bug crush are that with all the content going out across October, this update focuses on some catch up on map bugs, stage issues, prop issues and extraction points that were sub-optimal. Also, we've also fixed some progression bugs with late game Pistols, SMG and Stun Clubs - everything PL 7+ has gained some stat bumps.

Check the full release log below!

Thanks for playing, posting and we hope you'll leave a review.

v2.2.65 - #48: Sunday Night Crush - 11/3/2025

- Fixed over 40 map bugs - bad props, odd navigation, sight lines, certain maps without exits, exits very close to start, team starting in exit (auto-victory)

- Fixed multiple stages that showed hacking and host color but then did not have a terminal

- Fixed Cybersword Sure Parry Talent - now fully blocks incoming melee attacks (no damage, no armor break)

- Fixed Sigma BLACK making failed attempts to activate or awaken sleeping Turrets and failing (or locking up)

- Fixed broken progressions for Pistols, SMGs, Stun Clubs and Revolvers where stats got static around Power Level 6

- Fixed Recoil being noted as "+-" for weapon mods and mod blueprints

- Fixed bug where enemy could lock up when jumping over barricade if turn was skipped before or during leap

- Fixed bug where weapon could display negative recoil value if enough mods were stacked on it

- Reduced small but annoying timing delays when transitioning between camera movement, game, dialog etc

- Fixed bug with Wireghost Radio Silence not blocking drones from reporting death instantly

- Fixed Wireghost Trap Keeper Talent not causing Connection Dmg per Action (it does)

- Fixed bug where all debuffs were not canceling Matsumoto invisibility buff "Red Shift"

- Fixed team achievements not displaying correctly in Retirement screen

- Fixed bug where mission planning screen did not refresh mission timeline when Leverage / Face Talent used

- Fixed enemy agent not responding to Agent EX Smokescreen consistently

- Fixed bug with matrix host template with Sluice preventing access to some data nodes

- Fixed bug with matrix host template that might not have a RCU when needed

- Prevented Face Talent Hand-picked from activating on VIPs added for missions

- Fixed bad formatting of money shown in objectives list