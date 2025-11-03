 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20645379 Edited 3 November 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ver1.7.1.6
Fixed a bug that occurred when pressing “Cancel” during synthesis selection.

Fixed an issue where cards that were set for synthesis could still be synthesized even after pressing “Cancel.”

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link