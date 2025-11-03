Ahoy Nauts! These notes might look short, but there is a lot of depth to them. Overall I'm working towards a larger winter update, but I wanted to release Mawhound's changes a little earlier in regards to some feedback. Best of luck re-learning the fight!
Core:
- Updated Mawhound boss fight with a new phase and animations.
- Added ability for players to switch between left and right joystick aiming for offhands in the Gamepad settings.
- Added more contrast to the player icon on the minimap so its easier to see.
- Added label to show player if a skill is passive or not.
- Updated Reaper Blade animation
Bugs:
- Fixed a small graphical glitch in the implant menu that doesn't accurately update the percentages when toggling between installed/uninstalled implants.
- Fixed items spawning inside of damaging spikes. They will not attempt to move out of the way of spikes to make items more accessible.
- Fixed Luremaw sometimes not spawning correctly when petting cat.
- Fixed an issue with players not getting the "Curiosity Killed the Naut" achievement.
- Fixed a graphical issue with bosses showing an "IMMUNE" sign when Overheat activates, for no reason.
Katanaut Patch 1.021
