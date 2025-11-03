 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20645293 Edited 3 November 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy Nauts! These notes might look short, but there is a lot of depth to them. Overall I'm working towards a larger winter update, but I wanted to release Mawhound's changes a little earlier in regards to some feedback. Best of luck re-learning the fight!



Core:
- Updated Mawhound boss fight with a new phase and animations.
- Added ability for players to switch between left and right joystick aiming for offhands in the Gamepad settings.
- Added more contrast to the player icon on the minimap so its easier to see.
- Added label to show player if a skill is passive or not.
- Updated Reaper Blade animation

Bugs:
- Fixed a small graphical glitch in the implant menu that doesn't accurately update the percentages when toggling between installed/uninstalled implants.
- Fixed items spawning inside of damaging spikes. They will not attempt to move out of the way of spikes to make items more accessible.
- Fixed Luremaw sometimes not spawning correctly when petting cat.
- Fixed an issue with players not getting the "Curiosity Killed the Naut" achievement.
- Fixed a graphical issue with bosses showing an "IMMUNE" sign when Overheat activates, for no reason.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3032831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link