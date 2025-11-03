 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20645104 Edited 3 November 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reduced 135+ anti fighter stats and slightly increased capital scaling stats (results in just under 5x at 140)

  • Increased some late game fighter and resource upgrades slightly

  • Increased some late game synth upgrades

  • Reduced T3 fighter core cost slightly

  • Reduced enemy anti fighter weapons 135+ by 25%

  • Improved T3 Fighter spawn time (-2 seconds), health (50%) and shield regen delay (1.25)

  • Reduced T3 Agile Fighter high priority damage bonus

  • Capitals with 5+ parts now have their parts stay down a little longer

  • Reduced late game OD Catchup speed

  • Added more AF research

  • Changed enemy capital reactive armor graphic to show above barrier.

  • Prestige upgrades now auto claimed when overkilling a sector

  • Acclimation module letter moved to top left

  • Added notification for completing a powercell loop

  • Fixed Hangar cycle target setting to be remembered on retrofit/prestige

  • Fixed text display issue

