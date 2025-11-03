Reduced 135+ anti fighter stats and slightly increased capital scaling stats (results in just under 5x at 140)
Increased some late game fighter and resource upgrades slightly
Increased some late game synth upgrades
Reduced T3 fighter core cost slightly
Reduced enemy anti fighter weapons 135+ by 25%
Improved T3 Fighter spawn time (-2 seconds), health (50%) and shield regen delay (1.25)
Reduced T3 Agile Fighter high priority damage bonus
Capitals with 5+ parts now have their parts stay down a little longer
Reduced late game OD Catchup speed
Added more AF research
Changed enemy capital reactive armor graphic to show above barrier.
Prestige upgrades now auto claimed when overkilling a sector
Acclimation module letter moved to top left
Added notification for completing a powercell loop
Fixed Hangar cycle target setting to be remembered on retrofit/prestige
Fixed text display issue
Version 0.71.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update