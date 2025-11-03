Clang! Clang! Clang!
With each swing of the hammer, the client’s face grows darker.
– Scarlet –
"Huh... Did I hit it too hard?"
[Effect] Destroys adjacent <Ore> and <Mana Crystal>. Gain 1 Gold per destroyed card.
⚒️⚒️⚒️
A proud Red Dragon who carries on the legacy of the Dragon Kingdom’s royal line.
Fascinated by crafting, she descended to a human village to run her own forge.
Through creation and tempering, she learns another meaning of “strength” and never stops hammering.
Thanks for viewing!
Changed files in this update