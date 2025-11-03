 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20645092 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick one ladz. We needz ta fix sumfin' we'z dun mess'd up ːsteamfacepalmː

A hotfix patch has just been pushed with:

  • Fixed Deffkopta falling over drunk in various menu screens

  • Fixed Stompa desync in Kill Konvoy - Scrap In Da Yard

  • Fixed issue with wheeled vehicles getting squished/warped when switching to them from Deffkopta. Yes, you read that right

  • Fixed issue with Squigbuggy Tires kit being purple invisible

  • Fixed issue with some rims not using proximity fade like other items

  • Fixed issue with accessories not being properly attached to Deffkopta

  • Changed Deffkopta drop rokkits to have same proximity fuse and impact radius as the default rokkits

Fanks fer playin', ya gits!

