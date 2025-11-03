Quick one ladz. We needz ta fix sumfin' we'z dun mess'd up ːsteamfacepalmː
A hotfix patch has just been pushed with:
Fixed Deffkopta falling over drunk in various menu screens
Fixed Stompa desync in Kill Konvoy - Scrap In Da Yard
Fixed issue with wheeled vehicles getting squished/warped when switching to them from Deffkopta. Yes, you read that right
Fixed issue with Squigbuggy Tires kit being
purpleinvisible
Fixed issue with some rims not using proximity fade like other items
Fixed issue with accessories not being properly attached to Deffkopta
Changed Deffkopta drop rokkits to have same proximity fuse and impact radius as the default rokkits
Fanks fer playin', ya gits!
Changed files in this update