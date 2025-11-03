A hotfix patch has just been pushed with:

Fixed Deffkopta falling over drunk in various menu screens

Fixed Stompa desync in Kill Konvoy - Scrap In Da Yard

Fixed issue with wheeled vehicles getting squished/warped when switching to them from Deffkopta. Yes, you read that right

Fixed issue with Squigbuggy Tires kit being purple invisible

Fixed issue with some rims not using proximity fade like other items

Fixed issue with accessories not being properly attached to Deffkopta