G'day Rat Racers!

This update contains bugfixes and an adjustment to performance-based CPU difficulty.

Introduced win-rate based CPU difficulty adjustment for Quick Race. This replaces performance-ratio based CPU difficulty.

Algorithm for this is simple; if you're routinely failing to place the top 3, you'll get easier opponents, and vice versa. This alleviates an issue where the performance ratio's boost percentage would droop too low and end up giving the player easier CPU opponents after a few races with next to no boosts present. Note that this means your first Quick Race after the update installs will be ridiculously easy, then it should even out as you play more races.

Improved cross-client Cheese Rocket drop RNG in online races. Item drop rates from Cheese Rockets should now have a random chance close to offline races.

Fixed an issue where it was possible for every player to get the same item in the first cluster of Cheese Rockets in an online race due to latency.

Fixed a bug that made CPUs "sleep on the job" even at maximum difficulty with their first acquired item - now they should react a bit faster to getting the first one. In addition, lowest CPU difficulty shouldn't react too fast to getting the first item now.