 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20644898 Edited 3 November 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update – Version 8.052

NEW:

  • MAP: Morro (SINGLEPLAYER LAJE 2025).

  • MAP: Morro Festival now includes the Balloon Drop event (prize delivery) — 1 of 3 events.

  • MAP: Morro Festival now has double XP zones that change every 15 minutes — 2 of 3 events.

  • YT Pass: Line prices updated — 5500 and 6000 diamonds.

  • New LOBBY system: play with friends (voice chat temporarily off).

  • New in-game Rank Division info interface.

  • Lines: 8 new lines available in Levels, Ranked, Pass, and VIP.

  • Player Levels: 3 new levels added.

  • AUTO-DESCARREGAR mode: new carretinha animation when using auto-descarregar mode.

  • Vertical Mode: game adapted for vertical mode (not available in menus).

  • Tail (Rabiola): 3 new sound effects.
    Battles: new indicators showing enemy angle and HP during combat.

  • Tail (Rabiola): new customizable designs.

  • Graphics: new lighting and shadow system across all maps.

  • Models: 2 new 3D models added.

  • New kites from the Discord community.

  • Online: location detection based on IP to connect to the best server.

  • Configurable sounds: 3 new victory shouts and 1 defeat shout in battle.

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Unload Line: improved gameplay — now you must wrap the enemy’s line before pressing unload.

  • AI: bots now chase cut kites using bamboo when needed.

  • Camera: improved third-person view while flying a kite.

  • Maps: Aldea and Templo updated with visual and gameplay improvements.

  • Ranked: ranked rooms now require 14+ players.

FIXES:

  • Voice chat rooms temporarily removed (bugged) — voice will return soon with the new lobby system.

  • Luck: improved probability system.

  • Anticheat: updated to detect new hacks.

  • General bug fixes, tournament timing adjustments, and gameplay improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1851201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link