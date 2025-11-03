New Update – Version 8.052

NEW:

MAP: Morro (SINGLEPLAYER LAJE 2025).

MAP: Morro Festival now includes the Balloon Drop event (prize delivery) — 1 of 3 events.

MAP: Morro Festival now has double XP zones that change every 15 minutes — 2 of 3 events.

YT Pass: Line prices updated — 5500 and 6000 diamonds.

New LOBBY system: play with friends (voice chat temporarily off).

New in-game Rank Division info interface.

Lines: 8 new lines available in Levels, Ranked, Pass, and VIP.

Player Levels: 3 new levels added.

AUTO-DESCARREGAR mode: new carretinha animation when using auto-descarregar mode.

Vertical Mode: game adapted for vertical mode (not available in menus).

Tail (Rabiola): 3 new sound effects.

Battles: new indicators showing enemy angle and HP during combat.

Tail (Rabiola): new customizable designs.

Graphics: new lighting and shadow system across all maps.

Models: 2 new 3D models added.

New kites from the Discord community.

Online: location detection based on IP to connect to the best server.