New Update – Version 8.052
NEW:
MAP: Morro (SINGLEPLAYER LAJE 2025).
MAP: Morro Festival now includes the Balloon Drop event (prize delivery) — 1 of 3 events.
MAP: Morro Festival now has double XP zones that change every 15 minutes — 2 of 3 events.
YT Pass: Line prices updated — 5500 and 6000 diamonds.
New LOBBY system: play with friends (voice chat temporarily off).
New in-game Rank Division info interface.
Lines: 8 new lines available in Levels, Ranked, Pass, and VIP.
Player Levels: 3 new levels added.
AUTO-DESCARREGAR mode: new carretinha animation when using auto-descarregar mode.
Vertical Mode: game adapted for vertical mode (not available in menus).
Tail (Rabiola): 3 new sound effects.
Battles: new indicators showing enemy angle and HP during combat.
Tail (Rabiola): new customizable designs.
Graphics: new lighting and shadow system across all maps.
Models: 2 new 3D models added.
New kites from the Discord community.
Online: location detection based on IP to connect to the best server.
Configurable sounds: 3 new victory shouts and 1 defeat shout in battle.
IMPROVEMENTS:
Unload Line: improved gameplay — now you must wrap the enemy’s line before pressing unload.
AI: bots now chase cut kites using bamboo when needed.
Camera: improved third-person view while flying a kite.
Maps: Aldea and Templo updated with visual and gameplay improvements.
Ranked: ranked rooms now require 14+ players.
FIXES:
Voice chat rooms temporarily removed (bugged) — voice will return soon with the new lobby system.
Luck: improved probability system.
Anticheat: updated to detect new hacks.
General bug fixes, tournament timing adjustments, and gameplay improvements.
Changed files in this update