Good news, adventurers! Dolven is now fully available in German! This includes all in-game texts, menus, tooltips, and story content – so you can enjoy the world of Dolven even more. We would like to sincerely thank our growing community in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Your support means a lot to us, and we look forward to continuing this adventure with you.

If you have feedback on the translation, feel free to share it with us through the community hubs – we are listening!

See you soon in the fight for Dolven!

Your Dolven Team