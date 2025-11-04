 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20644691 Edited 4 November 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A New Barn

The Hallowe'en barn has shifted into reality! The new barn will join the barn rotation making 1 barn open everyday. Enjoy more barn sales.

New Items

Added 3 storage chests. Each chest is a different size and 1 can be found at each barn.
Added 3 guitar stands to display your guitars. They can be found in dumpsters, at yard sales, magnet fishing and storage units.

Changed files in this update

