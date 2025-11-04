A New Barn



The Hallowe'en barn has shifted into reality! The new barn will join the barn rotation making 1 barn open everyday. Enjoy more barn sales.



New Items



Added 3 storage chests. Each chest is a different size and 1 can be found at each barn.

Added 3 guitar stands to display your guitars. They can be found in dumpsters, at yard sales, magnet fishing and storage units.