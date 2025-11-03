New Spaceship: AS Orbion
The AS Orbion is a versatile spaceship that shoots homing orbs!
Primary weapon: Hull Detonator
Secondary weapon: Shield Breaker Orbs
Utility: Energy Thrust
Passive: Energy Converter
Ultimate: Orb Generator
The AS Orbion also has alternate components to discover as you level it. There is also a new achievement for AS Orbion Mastery that comes with its own avatar border.
That's a lot of orbs.
New Unlockable Spaceship Utilities
Every spaceship now has an unlockable utility, so that's a total of 9 new utilities. The new component is unlocked when reaching level 15 with a spaceship. We'll leave these new components for you to discover in Cosmula!
New Turrets and Anomalies
There are now two additional turret types that can spawn in a game. The flak turret deals high damage at close range but struggles to hit enemies from afar. The railgun turret pierces enemy shields and deals direct damage to their hull.
Two new anomalies have also been added to the game. Nanite swarms heal any spaceships that enter their radius. Anomaly storms introduce chaos with every anomaly in the game spawning at once.
Let the nanite swarms do the repair work.
Changes
Reduced the size of all map sizes to lead to more frequent combat
Adjusted boost platform positions and balanced the amount between different game modes
Adjusted some spaceship component names
Adjusted the menu stats UI
Adjusted SS Siphon Boost Siphon Drone spawn position
SS Siphon Energy Harvester now only effect energy orbs
Bug Fixes
Fixed the SS Interceptor speed boosters in animation
Fixed a bug which caused the SS Interceptor missiles to spawn in the wrong direction
Fixed a bug which caused siphon weapons to sometimes siphon the incorrect amount
Fixed a visual bug when some projectiles overlapped
Fixed a bug which caused the utility UI to display the wrong colors
Fixed a bug which caused bots to not choose their own alternate components
Fixed a bug which caused the bots for disconnected players to change alternate components randomly
Fixed a bug which caused shields to not regen when repairing
Fixed a bug which caused the error sound to not play when failing to use a utility
Improved performance when anomalies spawn
Minor changes and performance improvements
Thanks for playing Cosmula and we will continue working on the last 2 updates.
Stay tuned!
