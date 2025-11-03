New Spaceship: AS Orbion

The AS Orbion is a versatile spaceship that shoots homing orbs!

Primary weapon: Hull Detonator

Secondary weapon: Shield Breaker Orbs

Utility: Energy Thrust

Passive: Energy Converter

Ultimate: Orb Generator

The AS Orbion also has alternate components to discover as you level it. There is also a new achievement for AS Orbion Mastery that comes with its own avatar border.

That's a lot of orbs.

New Unlockable Spaceship Utilities

Every spaceship now has an unlockable utility, so that's a total of 9 new utilities. The new component is unlocked when reaching level 15 with a spaceship. We'll leave these new components for you to discover in Cosmula!

New Turrets and Anomalies

There are now two additional turret types that can spawn in a game. The flak turret deals high damage at close range but struggles to hit enemies from afar. The railgun turret pierces enemy shields and deals direct damage to their hull.

Two new anomalies have also been added to the game. Nanite swarms heal any spaceships that enter their radius. Anomaly storms introduce chaos with every anomaly in the game spawning at once.

Let the nanite swarms do the repair work.

Changes

Reduced the size of all map sizes to lead to more frequent combat

Adjusted boost platform positions and balanced the amount between different game modes

Adjusted some spaceship component names

Adjusted the menu stats UI

Adjusted SS Siphon Boost Siphon Drone spawn position

SS Siphon Energy Harvester now only effect energy orbs

Bug Fixes

Fixed the SS Interceptor speed boosters in animation

Fixed a bug which caused the SS Interceptor missiles to spawn in the wrong direction

Fixed a bug which caused siphon weapons to sometimes siphon the incorrect amount

Fixed a visual bug when some projectiles overlapped

Fixed a bug which caused the utility UI to display the wrong colors

Fixed a bug which caused bots to not choose their own alternate components

Fixed a bug which caused the bots for disconnected players to change alternate components randomly

Fixed a bug which caused shields to not regen when repairing

Fixed a bug which caused the error sound to not play when failing to use a utility

Improved performance when anomalies spawn

Minor changes and performance improvements

Thanks for playing Cosmula and we will continue working on the last 2 updates.

Stay tuned!