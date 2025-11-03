 Skip to content
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20644616 Edited 3 November 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Spaceship: AS Orbion

The AS Orbion is a versatile spaceship that shoots homing orbs!

  • Primary weapon: Hull Detonator

  • Secondary weapon: Shield Breaker Orbs

  • Utility: Energy Thrust

  • Passive: Energy Converter

  • Ultimate: Orb Generator

The AS Orbion also has alternate components to discover as you level it. There is also a new achievement for AS Orbion Mastery that comes with its own avatar border.

That's a lot of orbs.

New Unlockable Spaceship Utilities

Every spaceship now has an unlockable utility, so that's a total of 9 new utilities. The new component is unlocked when reaching level 15 with a spaceship. We'll leave these new components for you to discover in Cosmula!

New Turrets and Anomalies

There are now two additional turret types that can spawn in a game. The flak turret deals high damage at close range but struggles to hit enemies from afar. The railgun turret pierces enemy shields and deals direct damage to their hull.

Two new anomalies have also been added to the game. Nanite swarms heal any spaceships that enter their radius. Anomaly storms introduce chaos with every anomaly in the game spawning at once.

Let the nanite swarms do the repair work.

Changes

  • Reduced the size of all map sizes to lead to more frequent combat

  • Adjusted boost platform positions and balanced the amount between different game modes

  • Adjusted some spaceship component names

  • Adjusted the menu stats UI

  • Adjusted SS Siphon Boost Siphon Drone spawn position

  • SS Siphon Energy Harvester now only effect energy orbs

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the SS Interceptor speed boosters in animation

  • Fixed a bug which caused the SS Interceptor missiles to spawn in the wrong direction

  • Fixed a bug which caused siphon weapons to sometimes siphon the incorrect amount

  • Fixed a visual bug when some projectiles overlapped

  • Fixed a bug which caused the utility UI to display the wrong colors

  • Fixed a bug which caused bots to not choose their own alternate components

  • Fixed a bug which caused the bots for disconnected players to change alternate components randomly

  • Fixed a bug which caused shields to not regen when repairing

  • Fixed a bug which caused the error sound to not play when failing to use a utility

  • Improved performance when anomalies spawn

  • Minor changes and performance improvements

Thanks for playing Cosmula and we will continue working on the last 2 updates.

Stay tuned!

