This update is "part one" of a large graphics overhaul, and only a few minor game changes. Check out the changes below!

The main UI colors have changed to be more neutral and easy on the eyes.

All provinces now have brand new meshes that look a bit more natural.

All provinces now have a hand painted texture including cliff side textures. (Land props soon to come)

The ocean now has sea foam when it collides with the provinces.

The ocean now has underwater terrain features and a texture.

The ocean colors have been made more transparent and rich with various shades of blue.

Clouds have been completely remodeled and now cast shadows!

The in game lighting has changed to be more vibrant and the angle of lighting has been changed.