 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20644614 Edited 3 November 2025 – 05:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Warlords!

This update is "part one" of a large graphics overhaul, and only a few minor game changes. Check out the changes below!

  • The main UI colors have changed to be more neutral and easy on the eyes.

  • All provinces now have brand new meshes that look a bit more natural.

  • All provinces now have a hand painted texture including cliff side textures. (Land props soon to come)

  • The ocean now has sea foam when it collides with the provinces.

  • The ocean now has underwater terrain features and a texture.

  • The ocean colors have been made more transparent and rich with various shades of blue.

  • Clouds have been completely remodeled and now cast shadows!

  • The in game lighting has changed to be more vibrant and the angle of lighting has been changed.

  • [Boats have been scaled up and the game will have more in the ocean at any given time now.

Other Minor Changes

  • Giving food to increase population approval has now been seriously nerfed due to exploits of taxes.

  • Penalties for setting tax to 30% and 50% have been drastically increased.

  • Though this might not be a minor change... the attack damage calculations have been completely reworked for the battle fields. Players may notice the changes right away?

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3867041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link