VR POI Marker System

- 3D POI Pins : Implemented 3D marker system for Points of Interest in VR mode using GLTF models



Menu Globe Preview

- 2D Globe Preview : Added interactive 2D Earth globe preview in main menu

- Marker System : Dynamic marker positioning with label support on globe preview

- Texture Integration : Local Earth texture loading with fallback support



Material Transparency Fixes

- Black Opacity on Transparent Materials : Fixed transparent aircraft windows (hublots) rendering as black opaque surfaces



Quest 2 Optimizations

- Controller Differentiation : Enhanced detection and handling differences between Quest and Xbox controllers