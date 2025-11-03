 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20644337 Edited 3 November 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VR POI Marker System
- 3D POI Pins : Implemented 3D marker system for Points of Interest in VR mode using GLTF models

Menu Globe Preview
- 2D Globe Preview : Added interactive 2D Earth globe preview in main menu
- Marker System : Dynamic marker positioning with label support on globe preview
- Texture Integration : Local Earth texture loading with fallback support

Material Transparency Fixes
- Black Opacity on Transparent Materials : Fixed transparent aircraft windows (hublots) rendering as black opaque surfaces

Quest 2 Optimizations
- Controller Differentiation : Enhanced detection and handling differences between Quest and Xbox controllers

