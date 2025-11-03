VR POI Marker System
- 3D POI Pins : Implemented 3D marker system for Points of Interest in VR mode using GLTF models
Menu Globe Preview
- 2D Globe Preview : Added interactive 2D Earth globe preview in main menu
- Marker System : Dynamic marker positioning with label support on globe preview
- Texture Integration : Local Earth texture loading with fallback support
Material Transparency Fixes
- Black Opacity on Transparent Materials : Fixed transparent aircraft windows (hublots) rendering as black opaque surfaces
Quest 2 Optimizations
- Controller Differentiation : Enhanced detection and handling differences between Quest and Xbox controllers
Fourth Post release update
