3 November 2025 Build 20644272
  • Changed mod syncing behavior to use room properties, preventing the need to wait for a mod list via an event post-join. This should improve the experience of joining servers.
  • Fixed instances where the main menu would show while trying to join matches sometimes.
  • Fixed error messages sometimes not displaying when a mod is unable to be downloaded or failed to load.
  • Fixed loading the main map not unloading other map mods.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
