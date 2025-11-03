- Changed mod syncing behavior to use room properties, preventing the need to wait for a mod list via an event post-join. This should improve the experience of joining servers.
- Fixed instances where the main menu would show while trying to join matches sometimes.
- Fixed error messages sometimes not displaying when a mod is unable to be downloaded or failed to load.
- Fixed loading the main map not unloading other map mods.
Patch 3c9d0f4a
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update