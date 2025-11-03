Removed bugs from the game (not the ones you play as)
- Fixed/reduced crashing caused by night ending
- Fixed decree UI boxes stacking on top of themselves
- Fixed destroy animation being underground/cut off
- Fixed hit sound playing on regen
- Fixed bug where environments would not disable
- Fixed UI some text to be more readable
+ Other changes
Long live Critterking!
Patch #2
Update notes via Steam Community
