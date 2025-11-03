 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20644060 Edited 3 November 2025 – 03:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aside from taking a little break from KW, my main dev focus has been on the Woodlands rebuild. Unfortunately that map was made so long ago that it needs a complete rework to match the newer maps in terms of backend procedural generation. Once all the maps match it will enable future content that I have planned to work on all of them properly, as well as improve already existing content (like boss arenas for example). Hoping to have this done in the next week or two. I know it’s not an exciting update but it’s necessary for me to get this done.


Updates

  • The 2 tiers of interactable now have their own ticket pools. This should make spawns more numerous and consistent in terms of potential power growth. 

Fixed

  • Fixed a couple more Keep menus that acted funky when using escape to exit in certain ways

  • (Protect Objective) Updated the skull’s spawning and pathing to reduce chances of a super fast skull

