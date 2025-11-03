Aside from taking a little break from KW, my main dev focus has been on the Woodlands rebuild. Unfortunately that map was made so long ago that it needs a complete rework to match the newer maps in terms of backend procedural generation. Once all the maps match it will enable future content that I have planned to work on all of them properly, as well as improve already existing content (like boss arenas for example). Hoping to have this done in the next week or two. I know it’s not an exciting update but it’s necessary for me to get this done.





Updates

The 2 tiers of interactable now have their own ticket pools. This should make spawns more numerous and consistent in terms of potential power growth.

Fixed