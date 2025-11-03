 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20644053
Update notes via Steam Community

🎯 New Features

  • Private Games: You can now host hidden matches!
    Toggle the “Hidden Game” option before creating a match to keep it off the public list.
    Friends can still join by entering the game’s code name and pressing Create/Join.

  • Traitor Mechanic Reworked: The traitor now begins as a normal survivor and is randomly chosen during the match.
    They’ll receive a mysterious message from the hunter in-game and a chance to prove their alliance.

  • Change Hunter Role In the lobby.

  • Flashlight Binding: A new key binding option for the flashlight is now available in the settings.

  • Voice Settings: Added options to enable or disable In-Game Voice Chat and Speech Recognition.

📖 Journal

  • Updated several journal entries, including The Traitor, which now reflects the new gameplay behavior and lore.

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where Game Settings appeared behind other UI layouts.

  • Fixed several collision problems around Marlow Ridge.

  • General optimization and polish across UI elements.

