🎯 New Features
Private Games: You can now host hidden matches!
Toggle the “Hidden Game” option before creating a match to keep it off the public list.
Friends can still join by entering the game’s code name and pressing Create/Join.
Traitor Mechanic Reworked: The traitor now begins as a normal survivor and is randomly chosen during the match.
They’ll receive a mysterious message from the hunter in-game and a chance to prove their alliance.
Change Hunter Role In the lobby.
Flashlight Binding: A new key binding option for the flashlight is now available in the settings.
Voice Settings: Added options to enable or disable In-Game Voice Chat and Speech Recognition.
📖 Journal
Updated several journal entries, including The Traitor, which now reflects the new gameplay behavior and lore.
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
Fixed an issue where Game Settings appeared behind other UI layouts.
Fixed several collision problems around Marlow Ridge.
General optimization and polish across UI elements.
