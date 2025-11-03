Private Games: You can now host hidden matches!

Toggle the “Hidden Game” option before creating a match to keep it off the public list.

Friends can still join by entering the game’s code name and pressing Create/Join.

Traitor Mechanic Reworked: The traitor now begins as a normal survivor and is randomly chosen during the match.

They’ll receive a mysterious message from the hunter in-game and a chance to prove their alliance.

Change Hunter Role In the lobby.

Flashlight Binding: A new key binding option for the flashlight is now available in the settings.