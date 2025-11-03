This update brings significant stability, balance, and performance improvements to Desktop Heroes. It also introduces key quality-of-life changes and sets the stage for larger content and balancing updates coming soon.

Save System Improvements

We’ve been investigating reports of save issues but haven’t been able to fully reproduce them yet. As an interim solution, we’ve added an error notification that appears when a save fails. This allows players to notice failed saves early and take corrective action (such as restarting the game).

We’re also gathering more feedback to identify when and how the issue occurs. Expect further improvements to error handling in upcoming updates.

Idle and Auto Skill Enhancements

Idle gameplay has been optimized for smoother and more efficient progression.

Skill bar slots increased to 8 , giving you more flexibility in combat.

Auto Skill Mode: You can now toggle auto usage by holding down a skill icon.

Added clearer Auto Skill indicators for better visibility and control.





Experience and Gear Balancing

Adjusted gear EXP income to better scale with higher-level equipment.

At later stages, gear that provides higher EXP income will become more common, improving long-term progression.





Interface and Gameplay Fixes

Fixed the pause overlay sticking issue.

Cleaned up events not being cleared during dice rolls, improving stability during repeated rolls.

General performance optimizations across multiple systems.





Visual and Asset Updates

Updated several assets in preparation for an upcoming major balancing update.

While this doesn’t include visual overhauls yet, it lays the groundwork for future improvements.





Bug Fixes from v2.3.7

Fixed an issue where the Assassin’s Toxicity skill could prevent the game from saving.





Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Each update brings us closer to a smoother, more balanced Desktop Heroes experience. Keep sharing your thoughts to help us improve even further.