Hey everyone,

First of all thank you for this awesome journey, it's been amazing seeing the game grow as it has and the amount of support it's received has been awe inspiring. We have tons more planned that you can check out here in the Roadmap update.

Here's what we have for the 1.0 update!



CHANGES

Magic Find no longer combines the entire party's Magic Find stats, instead it uses the highest Magic Find stat in your party to determine rarity drops

Resurrection Potions now have proper icons

You now longer get Melee Crit Chance and Magic Crit Chance from getting a Character Level

Katanas Skill now gives 0.05% Melee Crit Chance per level

Black Magic Skill now gives 0.05% Magic Crit Chance per level

Improved the look of the postgame dungeon's icon and graphic

Black Magic Perk "Black Magic Prowess" is now: Magic Critical Chance is increased by 25%

Katanas Perk "Katana Prowess" is now: Melee Critical Chance is increased by 25%

Increased Life and Barrier of all bosses by 40%

Slightly lowered the Damage of all Monsters

Slightly lowered the Thorns and Reflect Damage of all Monsters

Item Mastery no longer effects Utility item cooldowns

Steam Achievements! Load any save with achieved achievements and it will unlock those on Steam automatically

The Red Magic Abilities "Tornado" and "Tornado+" now only produces 4 and 12 tornadoes respectively, at x0.6 Magic Power damage for each tornado. Accuracy has also been lowered, by a small amount.

Lowered the amount of Dragnir some Achievements give out

Materials can now be gained via Stealing

Thorns and Reflect no longer bypass defenses (I knew the idea was too spicy)

Dungeon Speed Buttons will now auto press the next speed button as they're unlocked

Can now pause during dungeons, pressing the last speed button pressed will pause the game. Pressing any speed button will unpause

Adjusted Life/Barrier curve for bosses

Can now reorder your Adventurers in the Roster Menu, this wont effect Parties

Added "Mute While Unfocused" setting in the Options Menu

Now displays an error message when you select two of the same Utility Loadouts before a boss dungeon

Now Im The Boss achievement now also unlocks the Main Character achievement

A fist icon will now be shown on empty Weapon Equip slots

Fists can now be Two Handed (make sure both the Weapon and Offhand slots are empty)

Wear Best button is now disabled if you have more than 1000 items

Inventories now only display up to 1000 items at a time, and you must sell what you have to see the excess

Staves Perk "Staff Master" is now: Abilities are always Charged or Imbued by 30% (Does not replace stronger Charges or Imbues)

Space Bar now pauses the game during dungeons

Character/Overall Levels no longer boost Masteries (it was a small amount anyway, but may result in a small EP drop)

New Saves get a free Utility Loadout of each potion and a thieves tools

Existing saves get a free Utility Loadout if their first Utility Loadout is empty upon loading (checks once)

Red Magic perk "Multimagic" is now: 10% (from 25%) chance to activate another Magic Ability when a Magic Ability is used (this can chain endlessly)

The Unique Legendary "Winged Sandal"'s first effect is now: [2% per tier (from 5%)] of your Magical Defense is added to Agility.

Monsters can now have perks

Lance of Longinus' White Magic bonus is now 10% per tier from 5%

FIXES

Fixed Double status effect not nullifying damage properly

Fixed Double status effect not displaying its tooltip properly

Fixed Dodge Perk "Counter" bugging out if trying to activate an Ability and the Character has no Abilities equipped

Fixed Dungeon Dive count shenanigans related to the Postgame Dungeon

Fixed dungeon loot inventory not updating while its opened

Fixed Utility item cooldowns being near instant if you had a high enough Item Mastery

Fixed Beastiary's translation issues in the extra info section

Fixed Monster Expert achievement not activating

Fixed the Quest menu bugging out if you visited it with a higher Guink Rank than S

Fixed final 2 quests not being functional

Fixed Adventurer's Guild not revealing/hiding quest boards based off its building level

Fixed Stealing not using the Dungeon's Drop List like its supposed to

Fixed Dungeon Speed buttons not updating on Dungeon Level Ups

Fixed Town Camera position not starting in the middle of town when loading a new save after the initial one

Fixed Tavern characters being stuck at level 1000 if you have a character at level 2000

Fixed Staff Master perk not charging or imbueing abilities, Abilities are now permanently Charge or Imbued with the perk

Fixed repeatable quests freezing you when you try to hand in 10000 kills worth

Fixed text misaligning when you upgrade some Unique Legendary items in the Workshop (also fixed text misaligning in other Languages)

Fixed Expedition timers scaling with current Dungeon Speed

Many more minor fixes and adjustments

We're really looking forward to everyone trying the full game and of course remember that if you played the prelude your saves will transfer over to the full game as well. Thanks again for your support and if any issues crop up please leave us feedback in the steam forums or in discord!

Until next time!