Deals 15 damage to all enemies whenever an ally is defeated. Triggers up to 3 times per battle.

Speaking to an ally at camp raises their Physical/Magic Attack and Physical/Magic Defense by +3. This relic can be used 2 times, then no more.

At the start of the Ally Turn, any allies below half health regain 15 HP.

Bloody Effigy

For every status effect on an ally, they gain +3 Physical and Magic Attack, but -2 max HP.

Tattered Banner

Allies under 60% HP gain +10 to Physical and Magic Attack.