Hello, Tacticians!
We are updating Veil of the Witch to version 1.1.8 based on some of the feedback we've gotten after 1.0 release. Read on below for the details.
Patch Schedule
PT: November 3 4:30 PM
ET: November 3 7:30 PM
CEST: November 4 1:30 AM
KST: November 4 9:30 AM
Changes/Improvements
New Expedition Difficulty Options
Added difficulty selection, “Witch's Wrath” and “Witch’s Whisper.” Read more about this change HERE. This replaces the previous God Mode feature.
Combat Difficulty Adjustments
The number of Vermiliths appearing in the Vermilith battle has been reduced, and other monster enemies now appear instead.
The failure condition for villager rescue maps has changed from “3 or more villagers killed” to “All allies defeated.” Successfully rescuing 3 villagers now grants additional rewards instead.
In the second Bernhardt battle, the damage reduction from his defense stance has been lowered from 90% to 50%.
In the third Bernhardt battle, Bernhardt’s HP recovery effect when receiving a critical hit now only activates while linked to his “Umbral Chains.”
Free Special Skin Set DLC - Rereleased for a Limited Time
For everyone who missed it the first time, Ashe's special skin set--including sword, bow, and armor--is now available again to download for free for one month.
Relic Improvements
Cracked Wind-Up Soldier
Deals 15 damage to all enemies whenever an ally is defeated. Triggers up to 3 times per battle.
Scholar's Candelabrum
Speaking to an ally at camp raises their Physical/Magic Attack and Physical/Magic Defense by +3. This relic can be used 2 times, then no more.
Luminescent Box
At the start of the Ally Turn, any allies below half health regain 15 HP.
Bloody Effigy
For every status effect on an ally, they gain +3 Physical and Magic Attack, but -2 max HP.
Tattered Banner
Allies under 60% HP gain +10 to Physical and Magic Attack.
Notched Hilt
Upon acquiring, the max HP of all allies is reduced by 10. With each successive victory, max HP goes up by 5 (caps at +20).
Trap Skill Adjustments
Increased gold obtained from the “Pillaging Trap” effect.
Increased damage dealt by “Bomb Snare.”
Name and Text Updates
Added clarification that the “Phantom Grudge” area created by the “Dark Phantom” skill lasts for 5 turns.
Renamed couple of Bernhardt’s effects:
“Melee Defense Stance” → “Riposte”
“Ranged Defense Stance” → “Repel”
System & Visual Improvements
When rerolling skills/stat cards, the card immediately before it will not appear again.
Added tutorials for certain enemy and elite enemy skills.
Added visual effects to help identify status effects.
New status effect visuals for Bernhardt’s “Riposte” and “Repel.”
Passive effect visuals for Silvio’s “Shadow Armor” and “Shadow Shield.”
You can now find hints for recruiting new characters starting right after the prologue.
Achievement Adjustments
The cooperation stage requirements for the achievements, “Bury the Hatchet,” “Unspoken Feelings,” “A Better World,” and “Forgiveness Starts Within” have been reduced from 4 stages to 3 stages.
The event completion requirement for “Once Upon a Time” achievement has been reduced from 3 completions to 1.
If previously completed achievements were not properly recorded, they will now automatically unlock when the game starts.
Achievements earned during the demo will automatically unlock when starting the full version.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Vermilith would use Devour while under "Immobilized" status.
Fixed an issue in the third Fellheart battle where Fellheart only used "Shadow Cyclone" once.
Fixed a bug where Elena could make multiple moves under specific conditions while in “Lone Wolf” state.
Fixed an issue where when in Concealed state, counterattack damage did not show in preview.
Fixed an issue of “Lantern of the Dead” relic effect triggering when summons caused enemy retreats.
Fixed a progression blocker where, if “Raven Contract” and “Pumpkin Seed Bundle” relics were both owned, and “Pumpkin Seed Bundle” became disabled due to a crisis event, the player could no longer interact with the Raven thereby halting the expedition.
Fixed an issue where Behemoth would use the "Crashing Ram” skill on units in "Concealed" state.
We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.
- ODS Team
Changed files in this update