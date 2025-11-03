A small quality of life and some fixes for editing your deck this week. Hope this helps!
Updates
-Updated the deck editor to set last edited deck to the current selected deck for campaign missions
Fixes
-Fixed moving card tabs by clicking not updating card count correctly in deck editor
-Fixed card tabs being unable to be dragged
-Fixed card tabs not being highlighted properly if deselected with a click
As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!
Changed files in this update