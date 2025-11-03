A small quality of life and some fixes for editing your deck this week. Hope this helps!

Updates

-Updated the deck editor to set last edited deck to the current selected deck for campaign missions

Fixes

-Fixed moving card tabs by clicking not updating card count correctly in deck editor

-Fixed card tabs being unable to be dragged

-Fixed card tabs not being highlighted properly if deselected with a click

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!