 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20643807 Edited 3 November 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small quality of life and some fixes for editing your deck this week. Hope this helps!

Updates

-Updated the deck editor to set last edited deck to the current selected deck for campaign missions

Fixes

-Fixed moving card tabs by clicking not updating card count correctly in deck editor

-Fixed card tabs being unable to be dragged

-Fixed card tabs not being highlighted properly if deselected with a click

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3575521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link