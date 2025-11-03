Thank you so much for playing Fishing at the Lake Full of Cats! Its launch has gone better than we ever expected it to, but there have been a few bugs discovered that needed addressing.

Bugfixes and Changes

Exiting the game after catching the final cat no longer locks the player out of completing the game

Removed an unintended secret 26th cat (Dont tell them we didnt actually remove it, its just in a different spot now)

Fixed a bug that caused the player to be locked out of the ending after catching said secret unintended 26th cat

Catching the final cat disables the ability to catch any more cats

Fixed a bug where the player would occasionally lose the ability to cast after using the boat

What's Next?

Stay tuned for the next update where we add a few achievements as well as an official soundtrack release.