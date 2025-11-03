 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20643755 Edited 3 November 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing Fishing at the Lake Full of Cats! Its launch has gone better than we ever expected it to, but there have been a few bugs discovered that needed addressing.

Bugfixes and Changes

  • Exiting the game after catching the final cat no longer locks the player out of completing the game

  • Removed an unintended secret 26th cat

    • (Dont tell them we didnt actually remove it, its just in a different spot now)

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to be locked out of the ending after catching said secret unintended 26th cat

  • Catching the final cat disables the ability to catch any more cats

  • Fixed a bug where the player would occasionally lose the ability to cast after using the boat

What's Next?

Stay tuned for the next update where we add a few achievements as well as an official soundtrack release.

