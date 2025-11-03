 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20643689 Edited 3 November 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Support for Steam Achievements. If you want the achievement for a previous game victory, simply reopen the game and click on "End Game" in the menu and it will activate that achievement. All victories for each scenario has their own, as well as, the Power Mega-Projects.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
