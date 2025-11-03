Achievements Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Support for Steam Achievements. If you want the achievement for a previous game victory, simply reopen the game and click on "End Game" in the menu and it will activate that achievement. All victories for each scenario has their own, as well as, the Power Mega-Projects.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update