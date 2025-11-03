 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20643676 Edited 3 November 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC

v1.4.2 Build 7133 - 11/2/25

Today we have another small hotfix patch with incremental fixes and improvements, including:

TODAY'S BUG FIXES:

- Fixed the "Event Daily Quest Reroll" sometimes not working

- Fixed several possible crashes with the game's new content

- Fixed several errors that could cause slowdown (we are continuing to look into more performance improvements)

We are planning to provide additional fixes and improvements this week. If you encounter any issues, please feel free to let us know either on our steam forums or via the contact info or form on https://www.castledoombad.com Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2888471
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2888472
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link