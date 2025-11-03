CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC

v1.4.2 Build 7133 - 11/2/25



Today we have another small hotfix patch with incremental fixes and improvements, including:



TODAY'S BUG FIXES:

- Fixed the "Event Daily Quest Reroll" sometimes not working

- Fixed several possible crashes with the game's new content

- Fixed several errors that could cause slowdown (we are continuing to look into more performance improvements)



We are planning to provide additional fixes and improvements this week. If you encounter any issues, please feel free to let us know either on our steam forums or via the contact info or form on https://www.castledoombad.com Thanks!