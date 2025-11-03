 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20643503 Edited 3 November 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added SHINE Robots ⇨ when you hit them, they drop a gear that temporarily increases the value of all other gears.
- Fixed a machine gun bug where it could hit enemies outside its range.
- Added a text indicator showing the damage dealt when crashing into a robot.
- Fixed several minor bugs.
- Builds for linux, mac

