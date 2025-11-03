- Added SHINE Robots ⇨ when you hit them, they drop a gear that temporarily increases the value of all other gears.
- Fixed a machine gun bug where it could hit enemies outside its range.
- Added a text indicator showing the damage dealt when crashing into a robot.
- Fixed several minor bugs.
- Builds for linux, mac
New version 0.19.2
