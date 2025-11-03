 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20643475 Edited 3 November 2025 – 01:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
We’ve just rolled out a new update packed with fresh additions, gameplay improvements, and important bug fixes — all thanks to your continued feedback! 🏪💿

🧩 New Additions

  • Added different colored price tags for each product type.

  • Added a trash bin in front of the storage area.

  • Added a brand new Cleaner employee to keep your store spotless! 🧹

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements

  • Extended game event duration for a smoother pacing.

  • Improved cashier algorithm — they now find and manage checkouts more efficiently.

  • Added a warning message when the burned DVD doesn’t match the boxed product.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed freeze issue when opening the Collection panel during the end-of-day report.

  • Fixed Inspector not completing inspections in certain cases.

  • Fixed shelf placement issues in some expansion areas.

  • Fixed language loading issue where the game could start in the wrong language.

Thank you all for your awesome feedback and support!
Keep your stores clean, your shelves stocked, and your DVDs spinning! 💿✨

