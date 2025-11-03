Hey everyone!

We’ve just rolled out a new update packed with fresh additions, gameplay improvements, and important bug fixes — all thanks to your continued feedback! 🏪💿

🧩 New Additions

Added different colored price tags for each product type.

Added a trash bin in front of the storage area.

Added a brand new Cleaner employee to keep your store spotless! 🧹

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements

Extended game event duration for a smoother pacing.

Improved cashier algorithm — they now find and manage checkouts more efficiently.

Added a warning message when the burned DVD doesn’t match the boxed product.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed freeze issue when opening the Collection panel during the end-of-day report.

Fixed Inspector not completing inspections in certain cases.

Fixed shelf placement issues in some expansion areas.

Fixed language loading issue where the game could start in the wrong language.

Thank you all for your awesome feedback and support!

Keep your stores clean, your shelves stocked, and your DVDs spinning! 💿✨