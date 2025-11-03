New Content

✦ Changed a lot of the games UI and the color scheme used in tooltips.

✦ Added a 2x speed button!

✦ Level unlocks have been added up to level 3 for each Soul. This includes 3 new items, 3 new relics, 3 new unit groups and 6 new spell upgrades.

VERY IMPORTANT NOTE: Your saves will be reset for this patch but I will try my best to preserve saves from demo to launch.

✦ 3 new events have been added that are in both Act 1 and 2, resulting in 4 new relics being added into the game.

✦ Unknown encounters have been buffed, they no longer count towards the overall encounter counter (Gotta figure out a better name for that). This means Unknowns can be traversed into for free, but you wont be able to see what the store will include nor the encounters it will lead into.

✦ The mist is here! After around 35 seconds of battle, if a winner is still not decided, a mist will appear and start damaging all units, this damage increases over time.

✦ Added the Smoke Bomb Item.

✦ Added various new tags to traits, such as magical, buff, and debuff.

Balance Changes

✦ Buffed Ragnarra.

✦ Buffed Grob.

✦ Changed Corins relic to now give damage rather than attack speed.

✦ Valkyries have had their healer upgrade swapped out for a new one.

✦ Improved Looter chance from 20% -> 25%.

✦ Slightly nerfed Heartache amulet.

✦ Reduced Blood Stones applied dmg (buff).

✦ Improved Soul Jar.

✦ Green Dragon Brazier Heal 15 -> 10.

✦ Improved Withering duration.

✦ Buffed Thunderous Runewarp Bolt upgrade.

✦ Nerfed Swift Scimitar attack speed upgrade 15% -> 10%.

Bug Fixes

✦ Fixed a lot of bugs related to upgrading.

✦ Fixed items not being interactable over Sobek's River.

✦ Fixed a handful of bugs related to the Ice Tear.

✦ Added missing icons to some effects recorded in stats.

✦ Fixed various trait descriptions.

Other Changes

✦ Adjusted/added new particles to units when they die.

✦ Added a small easter egg.

✦ Adjusted how Jermaine looks (The reaper dude)

✦ Debris now stay longer on screen.

✦ SFX now play when moving around audio setting levels.

✦ Added spell upgrades to the compendium.

✦ Particles now play when your spell has it's cooldown reduced.

✦ Improved score gain from encounters won.