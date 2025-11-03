Hi everyone! It’s been a little over a month since the latest major update (v2.1). I hope you’ve all enjoyed the new content and fixes that were included in that update.



Today's update marks a big milestone for the game, as I’ve been working hard over the past few months to add some localisation to Within the Cosmos. In this update, you’ll find Spanish and French localisation! While I would love to translate it into more languages, I did these myself as they are the only other languages that I know.



Apart from that, I’ve also included a number of bug fixes and improvements to various gameplay elements.

Here's the full changelog:

Localisation:

Added Spanish and French localisations.

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

Resolved rare issue that could cause inventory to be wiped when entering the Comms Centre in Berith II.

Fixed cursor gamepad issue during some dialogue scenes.

Corrected text mismatches with spoken dialogue for the UESA Prime Minister.

Edited voice-over for UESA Prime Minister & Enlightened Leader when they contact the player via comms.

Resized the voice comms UI.

Fixed waypoint issues with side missions.

Polished side mission progression.

Fixed issue where skill bonuses didn’t update correctly when tagging them during character creation.

Improved and polished gamepad controls.

Side missions can now fail if certain conditions are met.

Added option to have objective UI fade after 10 seconds, or stay on screen indefinitely.

Fixed 'Weapon Crate' opening incorrectly.

Adjusted a screen near Chronos that had a distorted aspect ratio.

Fixed the UV's on some wall meshes across Berith II.

Adjusted the suppressor loot drop rate.

Fixed incorrect texture on a wall mesh in Pearl City.

Fixed issue with not being able to aim down the 'Avenger' weapon whilst sprinting.

Text & UI Fixes:

Fixed issues with some text characters displaying incorrect glyphs in menus.

Fixed incorrect soldier name for Raven soldier.

Fixed gamepad issue when talking to Sera.

Fixed aiming issue with some Enlightened soldiers when the player gets near.

Fixed text messaging UI alignment for 'typing...' prompt.

Fixed tooltip for the 'Blade' weapon, now correctly lists its association with the Melee skill.

Fixed typo in a computer terminal in the Armis Tech HQ.

Fixed missing text in the New Haven terminal.

Fixed Bandits enemy name from 'Android' to 'Bandit'.

Updated gamepad input UI to accurately reflect changes.

Audio Changes:

Cave background music is now affected by the music volume slider.

Cave ambient sounds are now by the ambient volume slider.

Added shredder reload effect to sound effect volume slider.

Added the decreasing skill sound effect to the sound effect volume slider.

Gameplay Changes:

Missing 'Storage Facility' location trigger added.

Added terminal to opening area in the bunker.

Sheriff Anderson’s computer now requires hacking.

Removed ‘Night Vision’ UI in the equipment radial menu if the player doesn’t have the appropriate software.

Fixed issue with the radial equipment menu not allowing players to equip/use items when items were placed out of order.

Thank you to each and every one of you for believing in this project and for supporting me. There’s still more to come for Within the Cosmos, and I’m excited to share what’s next with you when the time comes! ❤️

- debdev