Burn Damage has been completely rewritten for all non-boss enemies. Previously, burn damage was applied against an enemy's "burn threshold", and if that value exceeded their current HP, they entered a burning state. This system seems to be a bit more confusing than intended and can also result in molotovs/flares/etc. sometimes feeling like they aren't dealing any damage, if the enemy has a high enough burn threshold / enough health to withstand the burn damage. The burn damage model has been changed so all burn damage is now applied as basic damage, and if the burn damage deals the final fatal damage, the enemy will ignite. This has a few advantages:

An enemy such as a Peacekeeper or Harvester who is hit with a molotov/lantern/etc. will take continuous damage, and even if they don't take enough damage to fully ignite, they will still have taken a ton of damage from the flame particles and be easier to finish off.

Enemies can be started burning with flame weapons, and then hosed down with damage from other weapons, which will whittle away their HP on top of the fire which is also burning away their HP, so a tough enemy such as a Peacekeeper who would normally soak up an entire molotov, could be made to catch fire by dealing a little bit of extra damage while he's burning. You could do this with the old damage system but less efficiently.

Enemies will not be able to put themselves out by jumping into water, since they have to be at 0 HP to ignite to begin with. Enemies that are currently burning from a flame weapon that jump into water will not take additional burn damage until they leave the water, but if they're already in their burning state, it will still be fatal.