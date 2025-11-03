 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20643329
Update notes via Steam Community

📜 Event Description

Hey everyone! 👋

We’ve just released a new update focused on game feel and smoothness:

🎥 Camera Improvements

  • The camera movement is now smoother and more natural.

  • Transitions between areas have been refined for better visibility and control.

⚙️ Performance & Fluidity

  • Various optimizations to make the gameplay more responsive and stable.

🐛 Bug Fix

  • Fixed the issue that prevented players from descending a platform to fight the skeleton. You should now be able to take him down without any trouble!

Thank you all for your feedback and continued support ❤️
Keep sending us your suggestions and bug reports — they really help us make the game better!

See you soon for more updates!



Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1985301
